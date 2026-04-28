Indiana Democrat arrested after allegedly campaigning in neighborhood while on cocaine

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An Indiana Democratic State Senate candidate was arrested while allegedly canvassing a neighborhood while high on cocaine, according to police, after officers say his erratic behavior and a brief struggle led to the discovery of drugs in his car.

Andrew Dezelan, 38, who is running in the May 5 Democratic primary for Senate District 31, faces one count of possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement, following his arrest Sunday night, FOX59 Indianapolis reported.

Police responded to reports of a man going door-to-door soliciting around 8 p.m. in a neighborhood in Fishers, WRTV reported. Officers located Dezelan sitting in his car at a nearby clubhouse, where he told them he was canvassing.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the outlet, officers quickly noticed signs Dezelan might have been impaired, including rapid speech, erratic movements, sweating and constricted pupils.

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When asked for identification, Dezelan allegedly became agitated, rummaging through his vehicle and saying he needed to leave. Police said he put the car in reverse and reached into his pockets despite commands to stop.

Officers opened the car door and pulled him out. A struggle followed, with police forcing Dezelan to the ground multiple times before handcuffing him, authorities said.

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A search of the vehicle uncovered a small bag of powder that field-tested positive for cocaine, according to police.

Dezelan was booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

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Dezelan is one of four candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for the district, which includes parts of Fishers and Lawrence.