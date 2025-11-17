Illinois mayor declares 'civil emergency' after out-of-town protesters threaten violence amid anti-ICE unrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mayor Katrina Thompson of Broadview, Illinois declared a "civil emergency" Monday, citing "serious and credible bomb and death threats" and warnings of attempts to disrupt village government after out-of-town protesters threatened to storm Village Hall and "shut down" the local board meeting.

Village officials told Fox News the meeting, originally scheduled in person, was moved online after law enforcement warned of possible disruptions tied to Friday’s unrest outside the federal immigration processing center in Broadview.

Officials said the FBI has been notified and is investigating multiple threats against the mayor and her staff.

"I will not allow threats of violence or intimidation to disrupt the essential functions of our government," Thompson said. "I will not allow our staff or residents to be placed in harm’s way."

In a statement released Monday, the village said the emergency order followed a series of escalating threats — including a September 4 telephone bomb threat targeting Village Hall and an October 13 death threat against Thompson.

The situation intensified Friday when a group of non-resident protesters tried to storm Village Hall and vowed to disrupt Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting, according to Broadview Police.

During the same day’s protests near the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, officials said 21 people were arrested after demonstrators clashed with Broadview Police, Illinois State Police, and Cook County Sheriff’s deputies. Two Broadview officers were injured, along with a state trooper and a sheriff’s deputy.

"The order is designed to preserve the continuity of governance in light of imminent threats against the lives of village officials and public property," Thompson said in the village’s statement.

The emergency declaration allows Thompson to move public meetings online and take security measures without board approval. Written public comments for Monday’s meeting were being accepted by Village Clerk Kevin McGrier and read into the record.

Tensions have grown since Thompson signed an executive order last month restricting where and when demonstrations can occur near the ICE facility — limiting protests to a designated area between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Civil-liberties groups, including the ACLU of Illinois, have criticized the order as unconstitutional.

"The safety of our officers and residents has to come first," Broadview Police Chief Thomas Mills said. "We respect the right to demonstrate, but violence and threats cross the line."

The civil emergency will remain in effect until Thompson determines that the threats to officials and property have subsided.

Fox News' Patrick McGovern contributed to this report.