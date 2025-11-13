Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

Judge that ordered release of 600 Chicago illegal immigrants slammed by DHS as activist putting lives at risk

Chicago court cites DHS violations of Biden-era consent decree limiting ICE detentions

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr , Bill Mears Fox News
Border chief vows to intensify immigration crackdowns as judge orders migrant release Video

Border chief vows to intensify immigration crackdowns as judge orders migrant release

Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino joins ‘America Reports’ to discuss a federal judge’s order to release hundreds of migrants detained in Illinois during ‘Operation Midway Blitz.’

A federal judge in Chicago has ordered the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to release more than 600 illegal immigrants held at a suburban detention center, blasting the agency for "repeated, material violations" of a court-approved consent decree that limited who could be detained under U.S. immigration law.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Cummings ruled that more than 600 detainees being held at the Broadview ICE facility must be released "on bond and into ICE’s Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program" by Nov. 21, citing what he called a "pattern of unlawful arrests and confinement."

The order stems from Margarito Castañon Nava v. DHS, a class-action lawsuit claiming that federal agents unlawfully detained hundreds of migrants who were not subject to mandatory detention or final removal orders, a direct violation of a 2021 Biden-era decree inherited by the Trump administration.

In the ruling, Cummings accused DHS of holding migrants in "unsafe and unsanitary" conditions, saying detainees had been kept in overcrowded facilities "next to overflowing toilets." The judge further said the department’s recent reversal on detention authority represented a "180-degree change" from previous legal interpretations.

JUDGE ALLOWS ICE TO CONTINUE COURTHOUSE ARRESTS IN NEW YORK CITY FOLLOWING LEGAL CHALLENGE

Exterior view of ICE facility in Illinois.

Over 600 illegal immigrants have been ordered to be released by a federal judge from an Illinois ICE facility. (Jamie Kelter Davis/Getty Images)

The decision could force the largest single-day release of ICE detainees in Illinois in years, freeing hundreds arrested during "Operation Midway Blitz", a Trump enforcement sweep that immigration activists claim traumatized communities across the Chicago area.

"Today was a good day as the court ordered the immediate release of 13 people who have been wrongfully arrested and detained by federal immigration officials," said Michelle Garcia, deputy legal director at the ACLU of Illinois. "More than 600 others may soon walk free as the court enforces our agreement with the federal government — a step toward accountability for years of unlawful arrests."

But DHS officials sharply condemned the ruling, accusing the court of undermining national security and law enforcement.

TRUMP SAYS CHICAGO CRIME HAS FALLEN DRAMATICALLY DESPITE 'EXTRAORDINARY RESISTANCE' FROM LOCAL DEMOCRATS

Federal agents in camouflage uniforms clash with Broadview anti-ICE protestors.

Police take two people into custody, as tear gas fills the air after it was used by federal law enforcement agents who were being confronted by community members and activists for reportedly shooting a woman in the Brighton Park neighborhood on October 4, 2025 in Broadview, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"At every turn, activist judges, sanctuary politicians, and violent rioters have actively tried to prevent our law enforcement officers from arresting and removing the worst of the worst," Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for Public Affairs at DHS, told Fox News Digital.

"Now an activist judge is putting the lives of Americans directly at risk by ordering 615 illegal aliens be released into the community."

U.S. Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino exits the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in Chicago after a court appearance.

Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino leaves the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in Chicago on October 28. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Cummings has ordered DHS to identify detainees considered "high public safety risks" who may remain in custody and to file a compliance report by Nov. 24.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.
