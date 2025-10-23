Expand / Collapse search
Illinois

Illinois GOP governor candidate loses son, daughter-in-law, 2 grandchildren in helicopter crash

Gubernatorial candidate asks for privacy as his family grieves the loss of Zachary, Kelsey and two of their children

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey announced the loss of his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren in a helicopter crash in Montana on Wednesday.

Bailey, a Republican, and his wife Cindy announced the deaths of their son Zachary, his wife Kelsey, and their two young children, Vada Rose, 12, and Samuel, 7, in a post on social media. A third child, Finn, was not in the helicopter and is alive, the statement said.

"Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them," Bailey's campaign said in a statement.

"The Baileys deeply appreciate the kindness and support they have received and ask for privacy as they grieve and hold their loved ones close during this difficult time," the statement continued.

Darren Bailey speaks to a crowd

Illinois Gubernatorial hopeful Darren Bailey delivers remarks after receiving an endorsement from Donald Trump during a Save America Rally with former US President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022, in Mendon, Illinois. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

The circumstances of the helicopter crash remain unknown.

Bailey is running to unseat Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. He previously served as a state senator in Illinois and lost a gubernatorial race to Pritzker in 2022.

A family posing for a picture

Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey lost his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren in a helicopter crash in Montana on October 22, 2025. (Darren Bailey Campaign)

During that campaign, a Chicago man was charged with sending Bailey a death threat. Scott Lennox, 21, was charged with three felony offenses: threatening a public official, telephone harassment and harassment by electronic communications.

Lennox was accused of leaving Bailey a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" the Republican, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

State Sen. Darren Bailey,

Darren Bailey debates Gov. JB Pritzker in 2022. (Ron Johnson/Illinois State University via AP, Pool)

Illinois State Police discovered that Lennox allegedly used his cellphone to make the threats, according to the Times. Chicago police said Lennox admitted to making the threats.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

