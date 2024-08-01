Illegal immigrants arrested on military base for trespassing walk free after posting five-figure bail

Two Jordanian nationals in the country illegally and who were arrested for trespassing on a Marine Corps base in Virginia have been released from federal custody after posting bond, federal officials confirmed to Fox News Digital.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official confirmed to Fox News Digital that Hasan Yousef Hamdan and Mohammad Khair Dabous were allowed to bond out by an immigration judge.

The ICE official said there was no reason to believe either man had any ties to a terrorist organization. The New York Post first reported that the bonds were $15,000 and $10,000 for Hamdan and Dabous, respectively.

2 FOREIGN NATIONALS IN ICE CUSTODY AFTER ALLEGED ATTEMPTED BREACH AT MAJOR MARINE BASE

ICE had previously said one of the men had been arrested near San Ysidro, California, in April after entering illegally, and the other had overstayed the terms of his student visa. ICE said the two men remain in removal proceedings, despite being free.

The incident occurred on May 3 at Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia. A Marine base spokesperson said two people in a box truck had been stopped at a gate.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF THE BORDER SECURITY CRISIS

The driver allegedly told military police officers they were making a delivery to the post office and worked for a company subcontracted by Amazon.

"It was at that time, one of the military police officers noticed the driver, ignoring the direct instructions of the officers, continued to move the vehicle past the holding area and attempted to access Marine Corps Base Quantico," spokesperson Capt. Michael Curtis said in a statement. Officials later turned them over to ICE after their arrest for trespassing.

BORDER SENATOR EYED AS VP PICK COULD HELP HARRIS WITH KEY WEAKNESS

The incident had raised fears of a potential terrorist attack, although ICE has repeatedly stressed there is no indication of a public safety or national security threat from the two men, and both appear only to have been charged with misdemeanor trespassing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident is one of a number of such incidents involving illegal immigrants, in a year when the ongoing crisis at the southern border has become a top political issue. Some Republicans have linked the incident at Quantico to policies of the Biden administration.

The administration has accused Republicans of blocking reforms and funding to fix the historic crisis, while Republicans accuse the administration of rolling back successful Trump-era policies and fueling the crisis as a result.