Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Middle East

Trump declines to commit to two-state solution after historic Gaza peace deal: 'We'll have to see'

President concludes whirlwind Middle East trip with peace summit in Egypt and Knesset speech

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
close
Trace Gallagher: Many on the Left could not bring themselves to give credit where credit's due Video

Trace Gallagher: Many on the Left could not bring themselves to give credit where credit's due

While the Left-wing media isn’t acknowledging today’s momentous events, the 'Common Sense' Department knows President Trump rightly deserves credit for this historic peace deal.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump, when asked about the prospect of a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians, declined to commit, telling reporters, "We’ll have to see." 

The comments came during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One as Trump returned home after signing a historic peace agreement that ended two years of fighting in Gaza. 

When the topic came up, Trump said he was focused on rebuilding Gaza after two years of Israeli bombardment, following the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre by Hamas

"I’m not talking about a single state or double state or two state," Trump said, adding: "A lot of people like the one-state solution, some people like the two-state solution. We’ll have to see." 

TRUMP’S WEEK IN REVIEW: PRESIDENT SECURES HISTORIC PEACE DEAL TO BRING HOSTAGES HOME AS SHUTDOWN CONTINUES

Trump speaks to reporters aboard AF1

President Donald Trump speaks to the media aboard Air Force One before departure from Royal Air Force Mildenhall on October 14, 2025 in Mildenhall, England. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump said any decision on the matter would be made in coordination with regional and international partners. 

The president concluded a whirlwind trip Monday that included a global peace summit in Egypt and a speech before the Knesset in Jerusalem earlier in the day, where he celebrated a U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Hamas.

Speaking to leaders gathered in Egypt, Trump called for a new era of harmony in the Middle East, seeking to advance broader peace in the region.

TRUMP SAYS 'WHOLE WORLD CAME TOGETHER' TO SECURE ISRAEL-HAMAS PEACE DEAL AFTER MONTHS OF DEADLOCK

"We have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to put the old feuds and bitter hatreds behind us," Trump said, urging leaders "to declare that our future will not be ruled by the fights of generations past."

trump's speech at peace summit

President Donald Trump delivers a speech at the Gaza International Peace Summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Monday, Oct.13 2025.  (Yoan Valat, Pool photo via AP)

Leaders from dozens of countries, including from Europe and the Middle East, attended the summit. 

Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani signed a document outlining a broad vision for Gaza's future.

TREY YINGST: HAMAS MUST ACCEPT TRUMP PEACE PLAN TO END WAR ONCE AND FOR ALL

Twenty hostages were released Monday as part of an agreement intended to end the war in Gaza. Trump met with some of their families during his visit to the Knesset.

The moment remains fragile, however, as Israel and Hamas are still in the early stages of implementing the first phase of Trump's peace plan.

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Knesset

JERUSALEM - OCTOBER 13: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Knesset, Israel's parliament, on October 13, 2025, in Jerusalem.  (Evelyn Hocksteinl/Getty Images)

The sides have not agreed on Gaza's postwar governance, its reconstruction, or Israel's demand that Hamas disarm. Negotiations over those issues could break down, and Israel has hinted it may resume military operations if its demands are not met.

Much of Gaza has been reduced to rubble, and the territory's roughly 2 million residents continue to struggle in dire conditions. Under the deal, Israel agreed to reopen five border crossings to ease the flow of food and supplies into Gaza, parts of which are experiencing famine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Roughly 200 U.S. troops will also help monitor and support the ceasefire deal as part of a team that includes partner nations, nongovernmental organizations and private-sector groups.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

Close modal

Continue