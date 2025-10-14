Trump declines to commit to two-state solution after historic Gaza peace deal: 'We'll have to see'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump, when asked about the prospect of a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians, declined to commit, telling reporters, "We’ll have to see."

The comments came during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One as Trump returned home after signing a historic peace agreement that ended two years of fighting in Gaza.

When the topic came up, Trump said he was focused on rebuilding Gaza after two years of Israeli bombardment, following the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre by Hamas.

"I’m not talking about a single state or double state or two state," Trump said, adding: "A lot of people like the one-state solution, some people like the two-state solution. We’ll have to see."

Trump said any decision on the matter would be made in coordination with regional and international partners.

The president concluded a whirlwind trip Monday that included a global peace summit in Egypt and a speech before the Knesset in Jerusalem earlier in the day, where he celebrated a U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Hamas.

Speaking to leaders gathered in Egypt, Trump called for a new era of harmony in the Middle East, seeking to advance broader peace in the region.

"We have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to put the old feuds and bitter hatreds behind us," Trump said, urging leaders "to declare that our future will not be ruled by the fights of generations past."

Leaders from dozens of countries, including from Europe and the Middle East, attended the summit.

Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani signed a document outlining a broad vision for Gaza's future.

Twenty hostages were released Monday as part of an agreement intended to end the war in Gaza. Trump met with some of their families during his visit to the Knesset.

The moment remains fragile, however, as Israel and Hamas are still in the early stages of implementing the first phase of Trump's peace plan.

The sides have not agreed on Gaza's postwar governance, its reconstruction, or Israel's demand that Hamas disarm. Negotiations over those issues could break down, and Israel has hinted it may resume military operations if its demands are not met.

Much of Gaza has been reduced to rubble, and the territory's roughly 2 million residents continue to struggle in dire conditions. Under the deal, Israel agreed to reopen five border crossings to ease the flow of food and supplies into Gaza, parts of which are experiencing famine.

Roughly 200 U.S. troops will also help monitor and support the ceasefire deal as part of a team that includes partner nations, nongovernmental organizations and private-sector groups.

