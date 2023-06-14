Expand / Collapse search
Published

Are Hunter Biden's international dealings a fair concern in presidential election? Americans weigh in

President's son at the center of DOJ probe with 2024 looming

Hannah Ray Lambert
By Hannah Ray Lambert , Isabelle McDonnell , Ramiro Vargas | Fox News
Americans in New York City are torn on whether Hunter Biden's international dealings should be a fair concern for voters as President Joe Biden seeks re-election.

NEW YORK – As House Republicans accuse the Biden family of peddling influence in "practically every corner of the globe," Americans in the Big Apple are split on whether Hunter Biden's international dealings are a fair concern for voters in the presidential election.

Susan from New York said she doesn't think parents should be responsible for their children's actions, but "if Joe Biden is connected, that is a bit of a concern."

Hunter Biden looks at camera

Americans in New York City are torn on whether Hunter Biden's international dealings should be a fair concern for voters as President Joe Biden seeks re-election. (Getty images)

LAWMAKERS SUBPOENA HUNTER BIDEN'S EX-BUSINESS PARTNER FOR DEPOSITION IN BIDEN FAMILY INVESTIGATION: REPORT

Fox News broke the story last week that in 2016, Hunter thanked Burisma President Mykola Zlochevsky for birthday gifts he described as "far too extravagant."

Viktor Shokin, the top Ukraine prosecutor investigating the Ukrainian energy company and Zlochevsky, was fired less than two months later. In 2018, President Biden bragged on camera that he had successfully pressured Ukraine to remove Shokin after the prosecutor was criticized for not being aggressive enough against corruption.

Verdena from North Carolina told Fox News she thinks Hunter's dealings should be a consideration heading into the election.

"It has too close of a tie to China and other international entities," she said.

HUNTER BIDEN ‘NOT RELEVANT’ IN DAD'S RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN, SOME AMERICANS SAY:

"The more we learn about Biden family corruption, we realize that it was a global enterprise not only in Ukraine, but also China, the Middle East and everywhere in between," Rep. Darrell Issa told Fox News.

"In practically every corner of the globe, the Biden family’s selling of influence and peddling of access is being covered up because Joe Biden is in the White House," the California Republican added.

But Vincent from New York told Fox News, "Unless the president is directly involved, I don't think it's any of our business."

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, and Ashley Biden

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, joined by Hunter and Ashley Biden, attend their granddaughter's graduation from the University of Pennsylvania at Franklin Field on May 15, 2023. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

"I don't think [Hunter's] the most relevant person, just generally," Matt from North Carolina said. "So I don't really think about it much."

To hear more from Americans, click here.

Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.

Hannah Ray Lambert is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals.

