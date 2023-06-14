Are Hunter Biden's international dealings a fair concern in presidential election? Americans weigh in

As House Republicans accuse the Biden family of peddling influence in "practically every corner of the globe," Americans in the Big Apple are split on whether Hunter Biden's international dealings are a fair concern for voters in the presidential election.

Susan from New York said she doesn't think parents should be responsible for their children's actions, but "if Joe Biden is connected, that is a bit of a concern."

Fox News broke the story last week that in 2016, Hunter thanked Burisma President Mykola Zlochevsky for birthday gifts he described as "far too extravagant."

Viktor Shokin, the top Ukraine prosecutor investigating the Ukrainian energy company and Zlochevsky, was fired less than two months later. In 2018, President Biden bragged on camera that he had successfully pressured Ukraine to remove Shokin after the prosecutor was criticized for not being aggressive enough against corruption.

Verdena from North Carolina told Fox News she thinks Hunter's dealings should be a consideration heading into the election.

"It has too close of a tie to China and other international entities," she said.

"The more we learn about Biden family corruption, we realize that it was a global enterprise not only in Ukraine, but also China, the Middle East and everywhere in between," Rep. Darrell Issa told Fox News.

"In practically every corner of the globe, the Biden family’s selling of influence and peddling of access is being covered up because Joe Biden is in the White House," the California Republican added.

But Vincent from New York told Fox News, "Unless the president is directly involved, I don't think it's any of our business."

"I don't think [Hunter's] the most relevant person, just generally," Matt from North Carolina said. "So I don't really think about it much."

Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.