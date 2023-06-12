Expand / Collapse search
Lawmakers subpoena Hunter Biden's ex-business partner for deposition in Biden family investigation: Report

Devon Archer served with Hunter Biden on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie , Bradford Betz | Fox News
CNN analyst shocked by Hunter Biden case being slow-walked by Justice Department: 'This is preposterous!' Video

CNN analyst shocked by Hunter Biden case being slow-walked by Justice Department: 'This is preposterous!'

A CNN legal expert said that the DOJ's handling of the Hunter Biden investigation was "preposterous" Monday since the case has dragged on for nearly five years.

The House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Hunter Biden's ex-business partner, Devon Archer, to appear for a deposition this week in its investigation into the Biden family's business dealings, according to a Monday report by CBS News.

The report stated that Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., wrote in a letter to Archer's attorney that he "played a significant role in the Biden family's business deals abroad, including but not limited to China, Russia, and Ukraine."

"Additionally, while undertaking these ventures with the Biden family, your client met with then-Vice President Biden on multiple occasions, including in the White House," Comer wrote in the letter.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE VIOLATED HATCH ACT WITH ‘MEGA MAGA REPUBLICANS’ REMARKS: GOVERNMENT WATCHDOG

Hunter Biden Air Force One

Hunter Biden disembarks from Air Force One at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York, U.S., February 4, 2023. (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

Archer, who served with Hunter on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, lost an appeal last week to have his unrelated 2018 conviction and one-year federal prison sentence for a scheme to defraud a Native American tribe thrown out. Hunter did not have a connection to the fraud scheme.

The committee has been seeking communications and related documents as part of its probe into possible involvement by President Biden in any financial crimes or misconduct, particularly in relation to the family's foreign business dealings.

According to CBS, Comer accused the Biden family in his letter of receiving "significant amounts of money from foreign companies without providing any known legitimate services."

Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., prepares for a television interview in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, January 12, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Comer's office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

