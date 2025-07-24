Expand / Collapse search
Homeless people can be removed from streets by cities, states in new Trump executive order

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump is 'delivering on his commitment to Make America Safe Again,' according to reporting

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
As part of his effort to "Make America Safe Again," President Donald Trump signed an executive order to allow cities and states to remove homeless people off the streets and into treatment centers. 

Trump signed the order, "Ending Vagrancy and Restoring," Thursday afternoon. 

The order states that the "number of individuals living on the streets in the United States on a single night during the last year of the Biden administration — 274,224 — was the highest ever recorded." 

It directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to "reverse judicial precedents and end consent decrees" stopping or limiting cities and states from removing homeless individuals from the streets and moving them to treatment centers. 

SANTA MONICA BUSINESS OWNER OFFERING ONE-WAY FLIGHTS TO GET HOMELESS OUT OF CALIFORNIA

President Donald Trump and homeless encampment

As part of his effort to "Make America Safe Again," President Donald Trump signed an executive order to allow cities and states to remove homeless people from the streets and put them into treatment centers. (Getty Images and Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Though it is unclear how much money will be allocated to the effort, Trump’s order redirects federal funds to ensure that removed homeless individuals are sent to rehabilitation, treatment and other facilities.

Additionally, the order requires Bondi to partner with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to prioritize federal grants to cities and states that "enforce prohibitions on open illicit drug use, urban camping and loitering, and urban squatting, and track the location of sex offenders," according to USA Today. 

The order also stipulates that discretionary grants for substance-use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery programs "do not fund drug injection sites or illicit drug use." 

DEMOCRATIC BILL WOULD BLOCK FEDS FROM CLEARING HOMELESS ENCAMPMENTS ON PUBLIC LAND

Homeless encampment

Homelessness increased in the U.S. by 18% from 2023 to 2024, according to Housing and Urban Development’s annual homelessness assessment report released in January.  (Getty Images)

Homelessness increased in the U.S. by 18% from 2023 to 2024, according to Housing and Urban Development’s annual homelessness assessment report released in January. 

Trump has previously vowed to clean up American cities, especially the nation’s capital of Washington.

TUNNEL TO TOWERS FOUNDER PRAISES TRUMP'S EXECUTIVE ORDER HELPING HOMELESS VETS: THEY NEED OUR HELP

Tents, people walking

People leave before members of the National Park Service clear a homeless encampment from McPherson Square two blocks from the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 15, 2023.  (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking in March, Trump said, "We're going to have a crime-free capital. When people come here, they're not going to be mugged or shot or raped. They're going to have a crime-free capital again. It's going to be cleaner and better and safer than it ever was. And it's not going to take us too long." 

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.