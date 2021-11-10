Expand / Collapse search
Hunter Biden
Published

Hunter Biden appears at NYC art gallery displaying his paintings with wife Melissa

The event was attended by President Joe Biden's sister Valerie

By Nate Day | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 9

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 9

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Hunter Biden made an appearance in New York City on Wednesday night to visit an art gallery that had his paintings on display.

The 51-year-old son of President Joe Biden was accompanied by his wife Melissa and his son Beau Jr. when he visited the Georges Berges Gallery in Soho.

The family went with a dark color scheme for their outfits, with the first son donning a black jacket while Melissa wore a black, slit-slit dress with a green jacket and black heeled boots. Young Beau Jr. was dressed in a dark blue suit.

According to the New York Post, about 60 guests were in attendance, including President Biden's younger sister Valerie.

REP. JAMES COMER: AMERICANS DESERVE TO KNOW FULL STORY BEHIND HUNTER BIDEN'S OVERPRICED ART

A pair of secret service agents kept an eye on Biden during the outing, as did private security and a K-9.

FORMER ‘DYNASTY’ STAR JOHN JAMES’ TO STAR AS PRESIDENT BIDEN IN ‘MY SON HUNTER’: ‘THE SCRIPT HAS IT ALL’

Biden first debuted his art in Los Angeles last week, per the Post. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, singer Moby and artist Shepard Fairey were among the attendees.

Hunter Biden has launched an art career.

Hunter Biden has launched an art career. (Eldi / SplashNews.com)

The first son's high-profile art career has raised red flags for some, who question the ethics of some buyers coughing up a potential $500,000 for art in hopes of gaining the favor of the president, the outlet reports.

Last month, the Post reported that five of Hunter's prints sold for $75,000 a pop after buyers were vetted by a team of attorneys. White House Press secretary Jen Psaki later brushed off questions about whether the buyer's identities would be made public.

