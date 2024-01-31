Hunter Biden facing more legal action from conservative group over alleged 'professional misconduct'

FIRST ON FOX: A conservative legal group took action against Hunter Biden on Wednesday, filing a complaint with the District of Columbia Court of Appeals Board of Professional Responsibility alleging "professional misconduct" by the president's son.

The complaint, filed by America First Legal (AFL), alleges that Hunter engaged in a pattern and practice of professional misconduct, violating the District of Columbia Rules of Professional Conduct 8.4, which the group says raises "substantial questions as to his honesty, trustworthiness and fitness as a lawyer."

According to AFL, Rule 8.4, "provides that it's professional misconduct for a lawyer to engage in conduct involving dishonestly, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation, or to state or imply an ability to ‘influence improperly’ a government agency of official."

The group said it's notable the rule also provides that "many kinds of illegal conduct reflect adversely on fitness to practice law, such as offenses involving fraud and the offense of willful failure to file an income tax return," a clear reference to the federal tax charges Hunter faces in California.

"There is substantial evidence suggesting that Mr. Biden has engaged in professional misconduct contrary to Rule 8.4," AFL Senior Counselor and Director of Oversight and Investigations Reed D. Rubinstein told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Public faith in the integrity of the Bar demands that the Rules of Professional Conduct be applied consistently fairly - there must be one standard for all bar members, regardless of a lawyer’s particular political affiliation or family connections. An investigation of Mr. Biden is certainly warranted here," he added.

Hunter plead not guilty during his initial appearance in federal court earlier this month, after being charged with tax crimes out of Special Counsel David Weiss’ investigation.

Weiss charged Hunter in December, alleging a "four-year scheme" when the president's son did not pay his federal income taxes from January 2017 to October 2020 while also filing false tax reports. His trial is scheduled to begin on June 20.

Hunter also faces federal firearms charges in Delaware, which includes lying about his drug use in October 2018 on a form to buy a gun that he kept for about 11 days. He plead not guilty to all counts in October, and could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

On Tuesday, his lawyers once again moved to dismiss the charges, arguing that a diversion agreement previously agreed to by the Department of Justice and his legal team should remain in effect. The judge rejected the agreement in July.

Hunter also faces ongoing investigations by the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees concerning his foreign business dealings and alleged influence peddling while his father served as vice president.

Earlier this month, AFL also filed a bar complaint in the state of California against Hunter's attorney, Kevin Morris, alleging a violation of California's Rules of Professional Conduct.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Hunter's legal team for comment.

