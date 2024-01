Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Lawyers for President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, have once again moved to dismiss federal firearms charges filed against him in Delaware.

Hunter Biden's lawyers filed a motion in federal court on Tuesday arguing that a diversion agreement previously agreed to by the Department of Justice and Hunter Biden's legal team should remain in effect.

The agreement would have allowed Biden to avoid jail time. The government would also not charge Hunter Biden with the more serious federal gun charge — if he pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor tax charges and behaved under certain terms of the agreement for a period of approximately 24 months. If Hunter Biden breached the diversion, the government would try to bring the serious gun charge against him.

However, in July 2023, Judge Maryellen Noreika did not accept the plea agreement, questioning its constitutionality — specifically the diversion clause and the immunity Hunter Biden would receive.

Special Counsel David Weiss argued the diversion agreement died the day the plea deal died.

Hunter Biden's defense lawyer, Abbe Lowell, is once again sticking to the argument that the agreement between the DOJ and Hunter Biden should remain in effect, because both parties agreed to it last spring.

"The prosecution is bound by the agreements that it makes, approves, and signs with a defendant, just as it often seeks to hold defendants to the terms of the agreements that defendants make and sign," Lowell wrote. "No matter how fervently the prosecution’s decision to enter into the Diversion Agreement is criticized by extremist Republican politicians and the right-wing press, the prosecution remains bound by the agreement it struck. The Court must not allow the prosecution to renege on its agreement."

The president's son pleaded not guilty to all counts in October.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.