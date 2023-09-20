Jordan wants Special Counsel David Weiss to testify publicly next month before Congress

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan wants Special Counsel David Weiss and other federal prosecutors involved in the Hunter Biden investigation to testify before his committee next month, Fox News has learned.

Jordan, R-Ohio, wrote a letter to Garland this week requesting documents and testimony as part of his investigation into the alleged politicization of the Justice Department under his leadership. Fox News Digital obtained the letter Wednesday.

As part of that letter, Jordan asked that Weiss and other DOJ prosecutors appear for closed-door transcribed interviews with the committee in the coming weeks.

Jordan requested that Weiss appear for his transcribed interview on Oct. 11, and added that he hopes for a public hearing with Weiss on Oct. 18.

Further, Jordan requested Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf, who allegedly told investigators to limit questioning about "dad" and "the big guy," to appear for her interview on Sept. 29; U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves on Oct. 2; U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California E. Martin Estrada on Oct. 3; criminal chief of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware Shawn Weede on Oct. 6; and assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware Shannon Hanson on Oct. 10.

Jordan asked that the Justice Department confirm the dates of the interviews "as soon as possible," but no later than Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Weiss’ office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Garland tapped Weiss to serve as special counsel with jurisdiction over the Hunter Biden investigation and any other issues that have come up, or may come up, related to that probe.

Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, has been leading the Hunter Biden investigation for years — since 2018. His appointment as special counsel came amid allegations of politicization impacting prosecutorial decisions in the years-long investigation into the president’s son.

In his first move as special counsel, Weiss charged Hunter Biden with making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm; making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

The president's son is expected to plead not guilty to the charges.

Fox News' David Spunt contributed to this report.