Howard Schultz, at Fox News Town Hall: Trump will win re-election if Bernie Sanders gets Democrat nomination

Potential independent 2020 White House contender Howard Schultz took the stage in Kansas City, Missouri for a special “America’s Election HQ” Town Hall Thursday night, and predicted outright that President Trump will win re-election if Democrats nominate a self-described socialist like Bernie Sanders.

The Town Hall, co-hosted by Fox News' Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, began as Schultz called former Vice President Joe Biden's behavior around women "concerning," but also charged that it was similarly "concerning" that the allegations had suddenly surfaced as he prepares to announce a presidential bid.

Earlier this week, members of Biden's inner circle signaled they were becoming increasingly convinced the Bernie Sanders' campaign was behind at least one of the explosive accusations of physical misconduct recently leveled against the former vice president -- and, in the words of one prominent backer, Biden is now "ready to kill Bernie."

"There's no reason for anyone to believe that these women are not telling the truth, but it's really up to the voters to decide whether Vice President Biden is qualified to run," Schultz said.

Asked by Baier if Schultz would ever vote for Biden, Schultz said simply that he would "vote for myself."

Schultz separately denied that he would play a "spoiler" in the race -- and suggested instead that someone like Sanders could unwittingly play that role.

Schultz's appearance on Fox News comes weeks after the Democratic National Committee (DNC) excluded the network from hosting a Democrat primary debate. The DNC has since said it has no problems with Sanders appearing on Fox News.

Schultz similarly bucked Democrats with his decision to attend the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference in Washington on Monday, which came as Democrats have been grappling with the left's criticism of Israel and as most presidential candidates are sitting this year's conference out.

Prominent Democrats, including Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, have come under fire from several commentators for making purportedly anti-Semitic remarks -- with Omar suffering repeated rebukes from her own party.

On Friday, Schultz responded to a tweet from the liberal advocacy group MoveOn, which has been urging Democratic presidential candidates not to attend. He said that the "unwillingness of the far left to even speak with people they may disagree with is one of the worst symbols of the dysfunction in Washington today."