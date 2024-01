Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

House Republicans will move forward to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify in front of lawmakers about his business dealings.

"Hunter Biden has already defied two valid, lawful subpoenas," a joint statement from Republican Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan stated. "For now, the House of Representatives will move forward with holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress until such time that Hunter Biden confirms a date to appear for a private deposition in accordance with his legal obligation."

HOUSE GOP SAYS HUNTER BIDEN ‘VIOLATED FEDERAL LAW' BY DEFYING SUBPOENA, PREPARE CONTEMPT RESOLUTION

Earlier this week, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability passed a resolution recommending the House of Representatives find Biden in contempt of Congress for defying a lawful subpoena.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP