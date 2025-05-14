Expand / Collapse search
Republicans

House Republicans spark outrage with bilingual post as GOP infighting intensifies

Rep. Brandon Gill demands English-only communication: 'We don't pander in foreign languages'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
People pilloried the House GOP in response to a tweet from the House Republicans X account that declared, "We need to get Americans off the sidelines."

As the post has been inundated with backlash, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was among those who weighed in.

"Americans got off the sidelines and handed us the majority in November. It’s the House GOP that is not passing President Trump’s executive orders, making DOGE cuts permanent, and hasn’t completed the big beautiful bill. Getting ratioed in comments is how Americans feel," Greene wrote.

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE AIRS FRUSTRATIONS, WARNS THAT SHE REPRESENTS A ‘NOT HAPPY’ REPUBLICAN BASE

Marjorie Taylor Greene rules out Senate run Video

BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre slammed House Republicans, writing, "How about you pass one decent bill you clowns." 

"Americans got off the sidelines to get you elected. You're squandering it," Mark Mitchell of Rasmussen Reports declared in a post.

Separately, a bit less than an hour before sharing that widely-panned post, the House GOP X account tweeted a post that included both English and Spanish — that post also sparked criticism.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS FACE DOWN DEM ATTACKS, PROTESTS TO PULL ALL-NIGHTER ON TRUMP'S ‘BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’

House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at a press conference with other members of House Republican leadership in Washington, D.C. on May 6, 2025. ( Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"House Republicans believe in every American’s potential to thrive by embracing the power of work. Los Republicanos en la Cámara creemos en que cada ciudadano americano tiene el potencial de prosperar y beneficiarse de las oportunidades de trabajo," the post read.

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, fired back, "Is this a joke, @HouseGOP? We’re in America. We represent Americans. We don’t pander in foreign languages. Speak English." In another tweet, the congressman declared, "'Press 2 for English' is a losing message, @HouseGOP."

"America First! Now press one for English," MacIntyre wrote, adding, "You don’t hate the Republican Party enough."

HOUSE REPUBLICANS UNVEIL NEW FOOD STAMP WORK REQUIREMENTS FOR TRUMP'S ‘BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’

Rep. Brandon Gill

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, leaves the House Republican Conference caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire wrote, "Fire everyone associated with this account.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

