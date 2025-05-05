Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene airs frustrations, warns that she represents a 'not happy' Republican base

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., expressed her frustrations on a variety of political topics on Friday, stating in a post on X that she represents the Republican base and if she's unhappy, the base is too.

The congresswoman suggested that the situation does not bode well for future elections, as President Donald Trump will not be on the ballot.

"I represent the base and when I’m frustrated and upset over the direction of things, you better be clear, the base is not happy," Greene wrote. "When you are losing MTG, you are losing the base. And Trump isn’t on the ballot in the future, so do the math on that."

"I campaigned for no more foreign wars. And now we are supposedly on the verge of going to war with Iran. I don’t think we should be bombing foreign countries on behalf of other foreign countries especially when they have their own nuclear weapons and massive military strength," the lawmaker wrote.

She has expressed staunch opposition to the minerals deal the Trump administration struck with Ukraine last week.

The White House indicated that the "partnership between the United States and Ukraine establishes a fund that will receive 50% of royalties, license fees, and other similar payments from natural resource projects in Ukraine."

Ukrainian official Yulia Svyrydenko noted, "the Fund will be financed exclusively from NEW licenses," and the U.S. "will contribute to the Fund. In addition to direct financial contributions, it may also provide NEW assistance — for example, air defense systems for Ukraine."

Greene asked in her post, "Why on earth would we go over and occupy Ukraine and spend an untold amount of future American taxpayer dollars defending and mining their minerals as well as potentially putting American lives at risk and future war? Why don’t we just mine our own rare earth minerals that are tied up on federal lands that the government confiscated years ago?"

Another issue Greene expressed frustration with is the coronavirus pandemic, specifically the COVID-19 vaccines.

"I also campaigned on accountability for the communist and tyrannical acts made by the government during Covid. Yet the Covid vaccine still has FDA approval even though there are millions reported injuries and deaths, and this mRNA vaccine is known to have horrific side effects and DOES NOT STOP PEOPLE FROM CATCHING COVID. And to this day, it’s still on the childhood vaccine schedule, why on earth is this happening?" she asked.