House Republicans consider holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress

Hunter Biden defied congressional subpoenas to appear for a closed-door deposition on Dec. 13

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman , Kelly Phares Fox News
Published
Hunter Biden's subpoena defiance is creating a 'constitutional crisis': Rep. Jason Smith Video

Hunter Biden's subpoena defiance is creating a 'constitutional crisis': Rep. Jason Smith

Rep. Jason Smith, R- Mo., discusses California lawyer Kevin Morris' relationship to Hunter Biden, the First Son defying a congressional subpoena, and the Biden family business deals.

The House Oversight Committee next week will hold a meeting to consider a resolution to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress after violating his congressional subpoenas.

The House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed Hunter Biden for a closed-door deposition last month as part of the House Republican-led impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

HOUSE GOP PROBING IF BIDEN WAS INVOLVED IN HUNTER'S 'SCHEME' TO DEFY SUBPOENA, POTENTIAL 'IMPEACHABLE OFFENSE'

Hunter Biden offered to testify in public only, and when denied, appeared on Capitol Hill to deliver a statement to the press, defying that subpoena.

Hunter Biden on Capitol Hill

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Hunter Biden lashed out at Republican investigators who have been digging into his business dealings, insisting outside the Capitol he will only testify before a congressional committee in public.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said they would take steps to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress. 

HUNTER BIDEN WILL NOT SIT FOR DEPOSITION BY GOP, SAYS FATHER NOT 'FINANCIALLY' INVOLVED IN HIS BUSINESS

Comer announced his committee would hold a markup meeting to "consider a resolution and accompanying report to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for defying lawful subpoenas." The markup will take place Jan. 10 at 10:00 a.m.

"Our investigation has produced significant evidence suggesting President Biden knew of, participated in, and benefitted from his family cashing in on the Biden name," Comer said Friday. "We planned to question Hunter Biden about this record of evidence, but he blatantly defied two lawful subpoenas, choosing to read a prepared statement outside of the Capitol instead of appearing for testimony as required." 

Jordan and Comer react to Biden defying subpoena

From left, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., speak to reporters after Hunter Biden, President Biden's son, defied a congressional subpoena to appear privately for a deposition before Republican investigators who have been digging into his business dealings, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Hunter Biden insisted outside the Capitol on Wednesday he'll only testify in public.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

JORDAN SAYS HUNTER BIDEN MADE A 'HUGE CHANGE' BY SAYING HIS FATHER WAS 'NOT FINANCIALLY INVOLVED' IN BUSINESS

Comer added: "Hunter Biden’s willful refusal to comply with our subpoenas constitutes contempt of Congress and warrants referral to the appropriate United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution. We will not provide him with special treatment because of his last name."

Fox News has learned that the House Judiciary Committee will also hold a similar markup on Jan. 10 at 10:00 a.m. recommending Hunter Biden be held in contempt of Congress. 

Rep. Jim Jordan: When you get to Burisma, you get to the White House Video

Committee markups are the first step to bringing a resolution to hold an individual in contempt of Congress for a full vote on the House floor. 

Meanwhile, last month, Comer and Jordan expanded their investigation to probe whether President Biden was involved in his son's "scheme" to defy his subpoena for deposition earlier this month — conduct, they say, "could constitute an impeachable offense." 

 Hunter, when making his public statement last month, said his "father was not financially involved in my business." 

"No evidence to support that my father was financially involved in my business because it did not happen," Hunter Biden said. 

The House impeachment inquiry against Biden was formalized by the full House last month. The inquiry is being led by Comer, Jordan and House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith. 

