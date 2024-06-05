House Republican uses AOC's insult to rip silence on 2 cops shot allegedly by migrant gang member: 'Baby girl'

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., chided Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for failing to comment after two police officers were shot in her New York City district allegedly by a Venezuelan gang member.



Malliotakis used Ocasio-Cortez's own words that the progressive Democrat had hurled during a fiery exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., last month during a congressional hearing.

"Hey Baby Girl," Malliotakis wrote on X Tuesday night, tagging Ocasio-Cortez. "Two cops were shot in your district by an illegal immigrant who we NOW find out is a Venezuelan gang member being housed in a hotel at our constituents’ expense and you still have NOTHING to say about it?? Really?"

The House Republican, whose district also includes New York City, included a screenshot of a report by the New York Post stating that sources told the outlet 19-year-old Bernardo Raul Castro Mata, arrested in the shooting of New York City Police Department Officers Richard Yarusso and Christopher Abreu, has a tattoo that signals to investigators he could be a member of Venezuela's "bloodthirsty" Tren de Aragua gang.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ocasio-Cortez's congressional office for comment early Wednesday.

Authorities said Castro Mata illegally entered the United States last July near Eagle Pass, Texas, and was staying at a migrant shelter in East Elmhurst, Queens.

Though he has no prior arrests in New York City, police said Castro Mata is suspected in a string of robberies and is part of a crew using motorized scooters to commit crimes.

The shooting unfolded just before 1:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of 89th Street and 23rd Avenue in the Elmhurst neighborhood of Queens when two officers, part of the 115th Precinct’s public safety unit, attempted to pull over a male suspect driving a scooter the wrong way. Castro Mata fled on foot and shot at the two officers, who returned fire, police said.

The two officers have since been released from the hospital. Castro Mata was also injured and reportedly underwent surgery on his ankle.

Last month, when the House’s Oversight and Judiciary Committee convened to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt, Greene was speaking when Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Mo., interrupted the Republican, asking "do you know what we're here for?" Greene shot back that the Democrat did not know, taking a personal dig that her "fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading."

Ocasio-Cortez chimed in to move to take down Greene's words. "That is absolutely unacceptable. How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Greene asked, "Are your feelings hurt?"