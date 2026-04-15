Trump pushed Iran to the brink — but did we win anything that lasts?

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After 21 hours of talks in Islamabad last week, Iran walked away without a deal. Trump announced a naval blockade, then said Iran wants peace "very badly" and has "called." Both things are probably true — and together they define the problem.

Wars do not end when the shooting stops. They end when the political objective is secured. That is the standard Carl von Clausewitz set, and it is the standard by which the current conflict with Iran must now be judged. By that measure, as this phase of the war draws to a close, the answer is deeply unsatisfying.

The Likely Ending — And What It Means

An American man I recently met who had lived inside Iran offered a blunt forecast. China will pressure Iran to accept U.S. terms because Beijing needs Iranian oil. Iran will agree not because it is defeated, but because it wants sanctions relief and breathing room. The regime in Tehran will survive — strong enough to keep ruling, repress its people and wait for a more favorable moment.

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That is a cynical forecast. It is also a realistic one. In dealing with Iran, survival is victory.

The Islamabad talks confirmed it. Vance emerged after 21 hours to say Iran "chose not to accept our terms." Trump then said Iran wants a deal "very badly" and has already reached out. Both things can be true. Iran wants relief — on its own terms.

If the Regime Survives, It Wins

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I have written this before, and it bears repeating: If the Iranian regime remains intact, it wins — not because it defeated the United States militarily, but because it endured. The Islamic Republic does not need to win in the conventional sense. It only needs to outlast its adversaries politically, economically and strategically. History shows it is skilled at exactly that.

The Limits of Airpower — Now Proven Again

Washington assumed sustained air and naval pressure could compel Tehran to yield. That assumption has been tested and has come up short. U.S. and allied strikes degraded Iranian capabilities, imposed real costs and weakened aspects of Iran’s proxy network. But they did not collapse the regime, eliminate its strategic leverage or force Tehran into meaningful concessions. There is a diminishing return to every additional strike. At some point, the bombs become symbolic — signals of resolve rather than instruments of decisive change.

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The Strait of Hormuz Exposed a Deeper Truth

If there was one defining lesson of this conflict, it was not nuclear weapons. It was energy. The crisis revealed just how vulnerable the United States and the global economy remain to disruption in the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil flows. Chinese-chartered tankers transited the Strait despite U.S. pressure. If Iran’s largest oil customer operates with a degree of freedom, the pressure campaign is not as effective as advertised.

The Nuclear Question — Still Unresolved

WHY TRUMP, IRAN SEEM LIGHT-YEARS APART ON ANY POSSIBLE DEAL TO END THE WAR

One central justification for this war was fear that Iran was approaching nuclear breakout. Clarity matters. Iran had accumulated stockpiles of uranium enriched to 60% — approaching weapons-grade, but not equivalent to it. Multiple steps remain between enrichment and a deployable weapon. IAEA assessments and U.S. intelligence consistently distinguished between fissile material and a functional bomb — a distinction the war’s opening rationale consistently blurred. Islamabad confirmed the question remains open.

Nuclear enrichment was, in Trump’s own words, "the only point that really mattered" — and neither side moved. Iran’s foreign minister said the delegations came "just inches away" from a memorandum of understanding before the goalposts shifted. The core dispute sits exactly where it did when the first bombs fell.

What Was the Purpose of This War?

This is the question Washington must answer honestly. Iran was not about to field a nuclear weapon. The regime was repressing its people before the first strikes. Its proxies — Hamas, Hezbollah and others — had already been weakened. The Strait was open. We fought to prevent a future threat, slow Iran’s nuclear ambitions, degrade its proxy network and demonstrate that energy coercion would not go unanswered — to bloody the nose of a regime testing limits for forty-seven years.

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That is not nothing. But it is not decisive.

The Problem of the Ending

The regime survives. The nuclear question remains open. The Strait remains vulnerable. The proxy network, though weakened, is not eliminated. And ninety million Iranians remain under a repressive theocracy — their condition unchanged by this conflict.

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The Naval Reality We Should Not Ignore

The IRGC’s naval force was never designed to fight the U.S. Navy symmetrically. What it built was an asymmetric force to exploit vulnerabilities in confined waters — fast attack craft, swarm tactics, naval mines and unmanned suicide vessels. The logic is brutal: Flood the engagement space with expendable platforms, and only one needs to get through. Think of the USS Cole — one small boat, one well-placed charge. Iran still has hundreds of those boats in the fight.

Despite weeks of strikes, over 60% of the IRGC’s fast-attack fleet remains operational, stored in underground pens that resist air targeting. In the confined waters of the Persian Gulf, swarm tactics can inflict serious damage even against a superior force. That threat will outlast any ceasefire.

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The Risk Ahead

If Iran accepts terms — under Chinese pressure, with an expiring ceasefire bearing down — it may do so tactically, not strategically. The regime can accept conditions, relieve pressure, resume oil exports and then walk away from the agreement at a time of its choosing, perhaps under a future administration more willing to look the other way. That pattern is not hypothetical. It is consistent with forty-seven years of Iranian behavior.

A War That Ends Without Resolution

At the end of this conflict, Iran has been weakened but not broken. Its ambitions have been slowed but not stopped. Its regime has been pressured but not replaced. The strategic competition continues.

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Wars like this do not end cleanly. They end with ambiguity. Washington will declare success. Tehran will claim survival. The world will move on — until the next crisis.

But the fundamental reality remains. If the Iranian regime survives, it wins — because it lives to fight another day, to rebuild and to challenge the region and the United States again. This war, however it concludes, is not the end of the Iran problem. It is simply the end of this round.

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And perhaps, as my acquaintance who lived in Iran warned, a sad day for all.

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