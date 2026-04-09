Republicans block Jeffries' gambit to curb Trump's Iran war powers

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House Republicans shot down an attempt by Democratic lawmakers Thursday to curb President Donald Trump's war powers amid a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran.

A group of House Democrats, led by Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., sought to pass a war powers resolution by unanimous consent during a pro forma session Thursday morning. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., who presided during the pro forma, gaveled out of session before recognizing the Maryland Democrat on the floor.

The war powers measure, supported by House Democratic leadership, would have ended the Iran conflict and blocked Trump from taking further military action absent congressional approval.

"Congress needs to consider this. The time has come. The time has come," Ivey said after Smith adjourned the session.

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The floor battle comes as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., has demanded that House GOP leadership immediately reconvene the chamber and vote to check Trump’s war powers in Iran. The House is currently in a two-week recess and is not expected to formally reconvene until the week of April 13.

"A two-week ceasefire is woefully insufficient. Accordingly, we have demanded that the House come back into session immediately in order to vote on our resolution to permanently end the war in the Middle East," Jeffries wrote in a "Dear Colleague" letter Wednesday.

Jeffries’ demand followed Trump’s announcement of a temporary ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday evening, with administration officials hailing Operation Epic Fury as an unequivocal success.

Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to head to Islamabad for in-person talks hosted by Pakistani mediators. It is unclear whether Iranian officials, who are insistent upon a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, will attend.

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Democrats in both chambers have repeatedly attempted to curb Trump’s military authority in Iran since the conflict began in late February, but have been thwarted by GOP opposition. Trump could still veto a war powers resolution if a bipartisan measure passes Congress.

House Democrats are likely to force another vote on reining in Trump’s war powers as early as next week.

Several House Republicans who previously voted against a war powers resolution, including Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., have signaled openness to supporting the measure if it comes to the floor again. Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, have previously crossed party lines to support blocking Trump from using military force in Iran absent congressional authorization.

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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced that Democrats in the upper chamber would force a vote on a fourth war powers resolution as soon as next week.

The top Democrat also argued that Operation Epic Fury was "one of the very worst military and foreign policy actions that the United States has ever taken," at a news conference in New York City on Wednesday.