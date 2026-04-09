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House of Representatives Democrats

Republicans block Jeffries' gambit to curb Trump's Iran war powers

Hakeem Jeffries has demanded the House reconvene immediately to vote on ending the Iran conflict permanently

By Adam Pack Fox News
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Iran ceasefire in peril: UAE demands clarification as aggression continues Video

Iran ceasefire in peril: UAE demands clarification as aggression continues

Matt Finn reports live from Dubai as the UAE demands urgent clarification on the Iran ceasefire agreement, stating the 'era of courtesies has passed' amid escalating aggression. Retired Navy Captain Brent Sadler analyzes the peril in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has fired 2,819 missiles over the last 40 days.

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House Republicans shot down an attempt by Democratic lawmakers Thursday to curb President Donald Trump's war powers amid a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. 

A group of House Democrats, led by Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., sought to pass a war powers resolution by unanimous consent during a pro forma session Thursday morning. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., who presided during the pro forma, gaveled out of session before recognizing the Maryland Democrat on the floor.

The war powers measure, supported by House Democratic leadership, would have ended the Iran conflict and blocked Trump from taking further military action absent congressional approval.

"Congress needs to consider this. The time has come. The time has come," Ivey said after Smith adjourned the session.

WATCH: CAPITOL HILL DEBATE ERUPTS OVER WHETHER TRUMP’S IRAN STRIKES AMOUNT TO ‘WAR’

Rep. Glenn Ivey standing outside the Capitol building

Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., arrives for a vote in the Capitol on Tuesday, February 25, 2024. (Bill Clark/Getty Images)

The floor battle comes as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., has demanded that House GOP leadership immediately reconvene the chamber and vote to check Trump’s war powers in Iran. The House is currently in a two-week recess and is not expected to formally reconvene until the week of April 13.

"A two-week ceasefire is woefully insufficient. Accordingly, we have demanded that the House come back into session immediately in order to vote on our resolution to permanently end the war in the Middle East," Jeffries wrote in a "Dear Colleague" letter Wednesday. 

Jeffries’ demand followed Trump’s announcement of a temporary ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday evening, with administration officials hailing Operation Epic Fury as an unequivocal success.

Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to head to Islamabad for in-person talks hosted by Pakistani mediators. It is unclear whether Iranian officials, who are insistent upon a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, will attend.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaking at a press conference in Washington, D.C.

United State House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks during a press conference in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 20, 2025. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu)

AOC DOUBLES DOWN ON CALL FOR TRUMP'S OUSTER EVEN AFTER CEASEFIRE ANNOUNCEMENT

Democrats in both chambers have repeatedly attempted to curb Trump’s military authority in Iran since the conflict began in late February, but have been thwarted by GOP opposition. Trump could still veto a war powers resolution if a bipartisan measure passes Congress.

House Democrats are likely to force another vote on reining in Trump’s war powers as early as next week.

Several House Republicans who previously voted against a war powers resolution, including Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., have signaled openness to supporting the measure if it comes to the floor again. Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, have previously crossed party lines to support blocking Trump from using military force in Iran absent congressional authorization.

Rep. Thomas Massie walking in a hallway in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) arrives for a House vote on the funding bill to reopen the government on February 3, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced that Democrats in the upper chamber would force a vote on a fourth war powers resolution as soon as next week.

The top Democrat also argued that Operation Epic Fury was "one of the very worst military and foreign policy actions that the United States has ever taken," at a news conference in New York City on Wednesday.

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