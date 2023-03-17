House Oversight seeks testimony from Hunter Biden partner who transferred $1M to Biden family

The House Oversight Committee has asked Hunter Biden’s business associate Rob Walker testify before the panel, following information from subpoenaed financial documents revealing that he transferred more than $1 million to members of the Biden family after receiving a $3 million wire from a Chinese energy company in 2017.

Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., wrote to Walker on Friday to say he has emerged as a "critical witness" in the panel's investigation. Comer asked Walker to appear for a transcribed interview before the committee, and that he contact committee staff to schedule that interview by March 24.

"Rob Walker is a key witness in our investigation of President Biden’s involvement in his family’s business schemes," committee Chairman James Comer said in a statement Friday.

Comer had subpoenaed Bank of America for financial records belonging to Walker, and two other business associates of the president’s son.

"When speaking about dealings with the Biden family, Rob Walker once said that exposing him would ‘bury all of us man.’ Why?" Comer asked. "The Oversight Committee has many questions for Rob Walker and we look forward to getting answers for the American people."

Comer's letter to Walker comes after the committee reviewed the subpoenaed Bank of America records, and found that "at least three family members" received lucrative payments from a bank account belonging to Walker.

The records revealed that on March 1, 2017, less than two months after then-Vice President Joe Biden left office, State Energy HK Limited, a separate Chinese company, wired $3 million to Robinson Walker, LLC.

"The next day, Robinson Walker, LLC wired $1,065,000 to European Energy and Infrastructure Group in Abu Dhabi, a company associated with James Gilliar," a memo from the committee states.

Gilliar was a business partner of Hunter Biden involved in his foreign business ventures.

"After the Robinson Walker, LLC account received $3 million from State Energy HK Limited, Biden family members and their companies began receiving incremental payments over a period of approximately three months," the memo states. "The recipients of the money included Hallie Biden, companies associated with Hunter Biden and James Biden, and an unknown bank account identified as ‘Biden.’"

According to the committee, President Biden’s daughter-in-law, Hallie Biden, the widow of President Biden’s son Beau who later was romantically involved with Hunter, received a payment from Walker’s account — Robinson Walker, LLC — in March 2017 totaling $25,000.

A bank account identified as an unknown "Biden" also received $70,000 from Robinson Walker, LLC between March and May of 2017.

An account labeled "Owasco P.C.," which belonged to Hunter Biden, received $500,000 between March and May 2017.

An account labeled "JBBSR INC," which belonged to James Biden, received $360,000 between March and May 2017.

An account labeled "First Clearing, LLC" also received $100,000. It is unclear who owned that account, but committee sources told Fox News Digital that it is believed to belong to Hunter Biden.

A spokesperson for Hunter Biden’s legal team said this week, "Here we go again as Rep. Comer takes something old and tries to make it new by wrapping it in a wild and baseless right-wing conspiracy."

But the spokesperson confirmed the payments: "The accounts so dramatically listed by Rep. Comer belonged to Hunter, his uncle and Hallie – nobody else."

When asked for comment on the financial records revealing the more than $1 million to members of the Biden family, the White House did not deny the findings, but instead slammed Comer and the committee’s investigation into the Biden family.

"After a disgusting attack lamenting that the President’s deceased son Beau was never prosecuted while he was alive, Congressman Comer has now decided to go after Beau’s widow," said White House spokesman Ian Sams said, referring to comments Comer made earlier this month about the late Beau Biden's campaign contributions.

"Instead of bizarrely attacking the President’s family, perhaps House Republicans should focus on working with the President to deliver results for American families on important priorities like lowering costs and strengthening health care," Sams said.

Fox News first reported the existence of some type of investigation involving Hunter Biden in October 2020, ahead of the last presidential election. It became known then that the FBI had subpoenaed the laptop purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden in the course of an existing money laundering investigation.

Hunter Biden confirmed the investigation into his "tax affairs" in December 2020, after his father was elected president.

The investigation is being led by Trump-appointed Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss.