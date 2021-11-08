House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas six more Trump associates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House Jan. 6 select committee issued six subpoenas Monday to Trump associates who were allegedly involved in efforts to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election or overturn them.

Among those subpoenaed were William Stepien, Trump's 2020 campaign manager; Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the reelection campaign; and John Eastman, an attorney who advised former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Michael Flynn was also subpoenaed. He reportedly participated in a December Oval Office meeting "during which participants discussed seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency, [and] invoking certain national security emergency powers" in response to alleged election fraud, according to the committee.

Also included are Angela McCallum, who was national executive assistant to Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, and Bernard Kerik, who reportedly paid for rooms at the Williard Hotel where Trump associates gathered in suites that served as "election-related command centers," according to the committee.

All six people are asked to supply the committee with documents by Nov. 23, and depositions are slated from late November through mid-December.

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS BANNON FACE CRIMINAL CONTEMPT FOR DEFYING SUBPOENA

"In the days before the January 6th attack, the former President's closest allies and advisors drove a campaign of misinformation about the election and planned ways to stop the count of Electoral College votes," Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., the panel's chairman, said in a statement.

"The Select Committee needs to know every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all," he continued.

"The Select Committee expects all witnesses to cooperate with our investigation as we work to get answers for the American people, recommend changes to our laws that will strengthen our democracy, and help ensure nothing like January 6th ever happens again."

The six subpoenas are the latest the committee has issued since recommending that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon face criminal contempt charges for refusing to appear before an Oct. 14 deposition. The Justice Department has yet to prosecute him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In late September, the select committee issued subpoenas for documents and testimony from Bannon, as well as former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former White House deputy chief of staff for communications Daniel Scavino, and former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel.

Fox News' Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.