House GOP campaign arm slams Democrats in new AI-generated ad turning national parks into migrant tent cities

House Republicans’ campaign arm has rolled out a new political ad filled with images created using artificial intelligence (AI).

The video runs just under a minute long and features AI-generated pictures depicting migrant encampments across some of the United States’ most famous open-air landmarks.

The political ad targets swing district Democrats near national parks. It comes after House Republicans passed a bill earlier this week that would ban the use of U.S. government funds going toward housing undocumented migrants on federally owned land.

"National parks overrun with illegal immigrants. This is the future extreme House Democrats want," text at the beginning of the video reads.

HIGH MIGRANT NUMBERS BREAK MULTIPLE RECORDS IN NEW BLOW TO BIDEN BORDER STRATEGY

A voiceover reminiscent of mid-20th century newscasts says, "A symbol of our vanished frontier, the early pioneers pushed their way laboriously across this country. But it’s only in our great national parks that we preserve the really wild things and the immense wilderness they knew."

It cycles through places like Olympic National Park in Washington, the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and Joshua Tree National Park, all crowded with tents.

"President Roosevelt famously said the ‘fundamental idea behind the parks is that the country belongs to the people.’ But in Joe Biden and extreme House Democrats’ America, it belongs to unvetted illegal immigrants and human traffickers, instead of families enjoying the natural wonders of the USA," National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) press secretary Will Reinert told Fox News Digital in a statement.

The bill, the Protecting Our Communities from Failure to Secure the Border Act of 2023, passed on Friday by a margin of 224 to 203, with one member voting "present." It was introduced by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CHARGED FOR FATALLY SHOOTING 2 TEXAS SISTERS

The legislation would cancel an agreement between the federal government and New York City to house migrants in Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All but six Democrats voted against the bill. Reps. Jared Golden, D-Maine, Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, Don Davis, D-N.C., Vicente Gonzales, D-Texas, Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., voted for it.

The bill is unlikely to be taken up in the Democrat-controlled Senate, but if it were, the White House has signaled that President Biden may veto it if it came to his desk.