Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

House GOP campaign arm slams Democrats in new AI-generated ad turning national parks into migrant tent cities

The NRCC is rolling out AI-generated images of tent cities in national parks

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Mission of the VA is to serve veterans, not unauthorized migrants: Darin Selnick Video

Mission of the VA is to serve veterans, not unauthorized migrants: Darin Selnick

Concerned Veterans for America and Air Force veteran Darin Selnick discusses Veteran Affairs facing scrutiny for medical care for migrants and the calls for Congress to investigate.

House Republicans’ campaign arm has rolled out a new political ad filled with images created using artificial intelligence (AI).

The video runs just under a minute long and features AI-generated pictures depicting migrant encampments across some of the United States’ most famous open-air landmarks. 

The political ad targets swing district Democrats near national parks. It comes after House Republicans passed a bill earlier this week that would ban the use of U.S. government funds going toward housing undocumented migrants on federally owned land. 

"National parks overrun with illegal immigrants. This is the future extreme House Democrats want," text at the beginning of the video reads.

HIGH MIGRANT NUMBERS BREAK MULTIPLE RECORDS IN NEW BLOW TO BIDEN BORDER STRATEGY

The National Mall Flyer

The National Republican Congressional Committee is rolling out a new ad depicting famous U.S. sites being turned into tent cities for undocumented migrants.

A voiceover reminiscent of mid-20th century newscasts says, "A symbol of our vanished frontier, the early pioneers pushed their way laboriously across this country. But it’s only in our great national parks that we preserve the really wild things and the immense wilderness they knew."

It cycles through places like Olympic National Park in Washington, the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and Joshua Tree National Park, all crowded with tents.

Olympic National Park Flyer

The ad uses images generated with artificial intelligence.

"President Roosevelt famously said the ‘fundamental idea behind the parks is that the country belongs to the people.’ But in Joe Biden and extreme House Democrats’ America, it belongs to unvetted illegal immigrants and human traffickers, instead of families enjoying the natural wonders of the USA," National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) press secretary Will Reinert told Fox News Digital in a statement. 

The bill, the Protecting Our Communities from Failure to Secure the Border Act of 2023, passed on Friday by a margin of 224 to 203, with one member voting "present." It was introduced by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CHARGED FOR FATALLY SHOOTING 2 TEXAS SISTERS

The legislation would cancel an agreement between the federal government and New York City to house migrants in Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn.

Joshua Tree National Park Flyer

Ad campaign targets Democrats for their support in using federal funds to house migrants on U.S. government-owned land.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All but six Democrats voted against the bill. Reps. Jared Golden, D-Maine, Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, Don Davis, D-N.C., Vicente Gonzales, D-Texas, Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., voted for it. 

The bill is unlikely to be taken up in the Democrat-controlled Senate, but if it were, the White House has signaled that President Biden may veto it if it came to his desk.

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics