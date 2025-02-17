Department of Education cancels another $350M in 'woke' spending for contracts, grants

The Department of Education last week said it canceled nearly $350 million in "woke" spending, purportedly addressing the most pressing problems of education policy and practice.

The agency canceled 10 contracts with Regional Educational Laboratories (REL), totaling $336 million, after a review of the contracts uncovered "wasteful and ideologically driven spending not in the interest of students and taxpayers," a news release states.

It's not clear if the cuts were related to the Department of Government Efficiency slashing the Education Department's activities related to DEI.

RELs have been around for nearly 60 years, according to the Institute of Education Sciences, which administers the 10 RELs across the country, which are divided by region.

The programs "contribute to the growing body of research on how experiences within the nation’s education system differ by context and student group, thereby impacting outcomes and identifying potential solutions," the IES website states.

However, a review found instances where DEI initiatives were being funded, the Department of Education said.

"For example, the Regional Educational Laboratory Midwest has been advising schools in Ohio to undertake ‘equity audits’ and ‘equity conversations,’" the agency said. "The Department plans to enter into new contracts that will satisfy the statutory requirements, improve student learning, and better serve school districts, State Departments of Education, and other education stakeholders."

Also terminated were $33 million in grant funds to four Equity Assistance Centers, which supported training in DEI, critical race theory and gender identity for state and local education agencies as well as school boards, the Education Department said.

On Monday, the department announced the termination of more than $600 million in grants to institutions and nonprofits that were using taxpayer funds to train teachers and education agencies on allegedly divisive ideologies.

"Training materials included inappropriate and unnecessary topics such as Critical Race Theory; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI); social justice activism; 'anti-racism,' and instruction on white privilege and white supremacy," a news release states. "Additionally, many of these grants included teacher and staff recruiting strategies implicitly and explicitly based on race."

President Donald Trump has said he wants to abolish the Department of Education, calling it a "con job" that has failed to properly educate American students.

"Oh, I’d like it to be closed immediately. Look at the Department of Education. It’s a big con job," he said last week. "They ranked the top countries in the world. We’re ranked No. 40, but we’re ranked No. 1 in one department: cost per pupil."

"So, we spend more per pupil than any other country in the world, but we’re ranked No. 40," he added.