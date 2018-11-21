House Democrat who opposed Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker now says he will back her

One of the House Democrats who signed onto a letter opposing Nancy Pelosi for Speaker has apparently changed his mind.

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-N.Y., said he decided to back Pelosi, 78, after she promised to tackle a major infrastructure bill in the upcoming session of Congress and work with him on lowering the age of Medicare buy-in.

“Some will ask why I have changed my position. The answer is simple: I took a principled stand on issues of vital importance not only to my constituents in Western New York but also to more than 300 million Americans whose lives can be improved by progress in these areas," Higgins said in a statement. "A principled stand, however, often requires a pragmatic outlook in order to meet with success."

"Health care and American infrastructure are areas of concern for me, as is lowering prescription drug costs for Americans," he said.

Earlier this year, Higgins, a vocal proponent of lowering the age of Medicare buy-in to 50, called Pelosi “aloof, frenetic and misguided.”

But Higgins also told The Buffalo News that Democrats “don’t even have a semblance of a viable alternative at this point” when it comes to who will hold the gavel in the upcoming Congress.

Pelosi, who became the first female House Speaker when she was elected in 2007, is facing some opposition from those in her own party in her bid to take her old job back now that Democrats have regained control of the House. Earlier this week, 16 Democrats – including Higgins – circulated a letter calling for “new leadership” and promising to vote against her.

“We are thankful to Leader Pelosi for her years of service to our Country and to our Caucus. She is a historic figure whose leadership has been instrumental to some of our party’s most important legislative achievements,” the letter from both incumbent and newly elected Democrats read. “However, we also recognize that in this recent election, Democrats ran and won on a message of change.”

To get the gavel, Pelosi would first need to pick up a majority of the Democratic Caucus in internal leadership elections, then go on to win an “absolute majority” of votes cast on the House floor. If just 17 Democrats vote against Pelosi on the floor, she would not have the votes – at least from her party – to secure the leadership post.

Higgins' reversal comes a day after Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge decided not to launch a campaign for House Speaker, backing her California colleague instead. Pelosi named Fudge the incoming chairman of a revived elections subcommittee. The panel will delve into voting rights issues that are a priority for Fudge and the new Democratic majority.

After Higgins’ reversal, Pelosi told The Buffalo News she thought the New Yorker “has been an extraordinary leader on the issue of achieving quality, affordable health care for all Americans.”

“I am honored by his support,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.