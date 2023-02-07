Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

House China threat hearing: GOP rep warns of 'devastating' 30 years if US doesn't deter Beijing

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers called China 'the most challenging national security threat' the US has seen in thirty years.

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers said Tuesday that the U.S. will face a "devastating" 30 years if it cannot deter China.

The House Armed Services Committee held its first hearing of the new Congress Tuesday on threats posed to the U.S. by the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy established the committee in December. The committee is focused on addressing threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party to U.S. national security.

CHINA OUTPACES US IN MISSILE LAUNCHERS, PENTAGON TELLS CONGRESS

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Oct. 16, 2022. 

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Oct. 16, 2022.  (REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

"China is the most challenging national security threat America has faced in 30 years," Committee Chairman Mike Rogers said in his opening remarks Tuesday. 

He added, "If we fail to acknowledge that, and take immediate action to deter it, the next 30 years could be devastating for our nation." 

US MILITARY CAUTIOUS THAT CHINESE SPY FLIGHT HAD 'POTENTIAL FOR EXPLOSIVES TO DETONATE AND DESTROY' BALLOON

The committee heard extensive testimony from experts in U.S.-China relations, including members of the Department of Defense and the Brookings Institute.

During the hearing, Admiral Harry B. Harris Jr. voiced strong support for ending U.S. strategic ambiguity on Taiwan, urging the committee to consider full support for the disputed island.

BIDEN TO MAKE 'REFERENCE' TO CHINESE SPY FLIGHTS IN STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS: OFFICIAL

Fighter jets of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army conduct a joint combat training exercises around the Taiwan Island on Aug. 7, 2022.

Fighter jets of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army conduct a joint combat training exercises around the Taiwan Island on Aug. 7, 2022. (Gong Yulong/Xinhua via AP)

"Taiwan is democratic, an idea factory, and a global force for good," said Harris, citing Cato Institute research that found the island number one in freedom in East Asia. 

"I've called for ending the almost 44-year U.S. policy of strategic ambiguity in favor of strategic clarity," Harris continued. "I also believe we should ink a bilateral free trade agreement with Taipei as soon as possible."

A People's Liberation Army member looks through binoculars during military exercises as Taiwan’s frigate Lan Yang is seen at the rear, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

A People's Liberation Army member looks through binoculars during military exercises as Taiwan’s frigate Lan Yang is seen at the rear, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Lin Jian/Xinhua via AP)

He added, "We must not allow the PRC to dictate America's Taiwan policy."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

