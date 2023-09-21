Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

House abruptly adjourns for the week without spending deal after series of defeats for GOP leaders

Lawmakers are expected for now to return on Tuesday

By Elizabeth Elkind , Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
close
A government shutdown shouldn't be an endzone for anyone: Rep. Garret Graves Video

A government shutdown shouldn't be an endzone for anyone: Rep. Garret Graves

Reps. Garret Graves, R-La., and Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., discuss the looming deadline to avert a government shutdown on 'Your World.'

The House of Representatives abruptly adjourned for the week Thursday afternoon amid chaos and division over how to fund the government in the next fiscal year.

Lawmakers are likely to return on Tuesday at the earliest due to the Yom Kippur holiday, leaving less than a week for Congress to hash out a spending deal by Sept. 30. If no action is taken, the government risks falling into a partial shutdown. 

A small group of House GOP negotiators will remain on Capitol Hill trying to cobble together a deal, Fox News was told. Members are expected to be ready to return if a vote is called. 

It comes hours after a critical vote to advance one of House Republicans' 12 appropriations bills, specifically covering defense spending, failed to pass for the second time this week, dealing an embarrassing blow to GOP leaders.

This story is breaking and will be updated…

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics