House abruptly adjourns for the week without spending deal after series of defeats for GOP leaders

The House of Representatives abruptly adjourned for the week Thursday afternoon amid chaos and division over how to fund the government in the next fiscal year.

Lawmakers are likely to return on Tuesday at the earliest due to the Yom Kippur holiday, leaving less than a week for Congress to hash out a spending deal by Sept. 30. If no action is taken, the government risks falling into a partial shutdown.

A small group of House GOP negotiators will remain on Capitol Hill trying to cobble together a deal, Fox News was told. Members are expected to be ready to return if a vote is called.

It comes hours after a critical vote to advance one of House Republicans' 12 appropriations bills, specifically covering defense spending, failed to pass for the second time this week, dealing an embarrassing blow to GOP leaders.

This story is breaking and will be updated…