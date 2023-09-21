House descends into chaos as GOP rebels again sink key defense vote a second time this week

House Republicans failed for the second time to pass a procedural hurdle for one of its 12 annual spending bills Thursday, a sign of the ongoing chaos over how to fund the government in the next fiscal year.

The vote failed 212-216, with five Republicans joining Democrats to tank the procedural bill, known as a rules vote. One GOP lawmaker voted "no" in a procedural maneuver to allow the legislation to be brought up again.

The five conservatives who tanked the bill are Reps. Dan Bishop, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andy Biggs, Eli Crane, and Matt Rosendale.

A house vote on the rules for the defense spending bill also failed on Tuesday.

This story is breaking and will be updated…