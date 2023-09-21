Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

House descends into chaos as GOP rebels again sink key defense vote a second time this week

The House vote failed by a narrow margin in a sign of ongoing chaos over funding the government

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
A government shutdown shouldn't be an endzone for anyone: Rep. Garret Graves Video

A government shutdown shouldn't be an endzone for anyone: Rep. Garret Graves

Reps. Garret Graves, R-La., and Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., discuss the looming deadline to avert a government shutdown on 'Your World.'

House Republicans failed for the second time to pass a procedural hurdle for one of its 12 annual spending bills Thursday, a sign of the ongoing chaos over how to fund the government in the next fiscal year.

The vote failed 212-216, with five Republicans joining Democrats to tank the procedural bill, known as a rules vote. One GOP lawmaker voted "no" in a procedural maneuver to allow the legislation to be brought up again. 

The five conservatives who tanked the bill are Reps. Dan Bishop, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andy Biggs, Eli Crane, and Matt Rosendale.

A house vote on the rules for the defense spending bill also failed on Tuesday.

This story is breaking and will be updated…

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics