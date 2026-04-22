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California

Hospice CEO asks Congress how a provider can operate 'out of a burrito stand in California' with no oversight

Vance-led fraud task force recently suspended 447 Los Angeles-area hospices over more than $600M in suspected fraud

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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CEO talks fraud before Congress: 'How do you put a hospice in a burrito stand?' Video

CEO talks fraud before Congress: 'How do you put a hospice in a burrito stand?'

Sheila Clark, president and CEO of the California Hospice and Palliative Care Association, testified before House lawmakers on Tuesday on the surge in healthcare fraud. (Credit: Ways and Means Committee via X)

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The CEO of a California hospice advocacy group told congressional lawmakers Tuesday that fraud in the industry is flourishing across the state, questioning how numerous fraudulent providers can continue to operate under the nose of regulators.

Sheila Clark, the president and CEO of the California Hospice and Palliative Care Association (CHAPCA) — a nonprofit that pushes to improve access to quality end-of-life care — told the House Ways and Means Committee that some hospices operate in name only, meaning they have no patients or staff.

Clark said the surge in hospice and home healthcare providers is a symptom of failures across multiple regulatory bodies that degrade patient protections and hurt taxpayers.

NEW EXPOSÉ CLAIMS CALIFORNIA LOST AT LEAST $180B TO FRAUD UNDER GAVIN NEWSOM

Sheila Clark, the president and CEO of the California Hospice and Palliative Care Association (CHAPCA), testifies before Congress.

Sheila Clark, the president and CEO of the California Hospice and Palliative Care Association (CHAPCA), testified before Congress on Tuesday about hospice fraud. (House Ways and Means Committee)

"You'd be amazed at how many hospices… the door you can walk up to in California and there is nobody there. Five months' worth of mail that you can see stacked… nobody's there," Clark said. "And that passed a survey. How did that happen?"

"How do you put a hospice in a burrito stand in California?" she quipped. "How do you put a hospice in an entire store in California? That all had to be vetted through licensure and through certification and accreditation."

Dr. Lynn Ianni, a licensed psychotherapist with nearly 40 years of clinical experience who also testified, said she was locked out of her own Medicare benefits for months after she was falsely enrolled in hospice care.

"Imagine being told, in effect, that you are at the end of your life — when you are not — and then being denied access to care because of that error. It was not just frustrating," she said. "It was terrifying."

MAN CHARGED IN $90M MEDICARE FRAUD SCHEME; DOJ SAYS SUSPECT MAY HAVE ENTERED US ILLEGALLY

State Assemblymember Alexandra Macedo entering Merabi Professional Medical Plaza Building in Van Nuys

California State Assemblywoman Alexandra Macedo enters the Merabi Professional Medical Plaza Building in Van Nuys last month, where she says she found 197 hospices registered to the address. (Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News)

"A Medicare representative gave me the name of the hospice where I was supposedly enrolled," Ianni added. "I looked it up. It appeared legitimate on the surface—listed on Medicare's own website, with an NPI number, a named CEO, and an address. But the address led to what looked like a strip mall. The phone number went unanswered."

Republican lawmakers have called for investigations into Medicare fraud, particularly in blue states where reports have surfaced detailing hundreds of millions of dollars in fraudulent activity.

The hearing came as the Trump administration has ramped-up efforts nationwide to combat healthcare fraud.

The Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, led by Vice President JD Vance, recently suspended 447 hospices in the Los Angeles area over more than $600 million in suspected fraud. Another crackdown led to charges against more than a dozen people in a brazen multimillion-dollar scheme where people who weren’t even dying were used to bilk taxpayers out of more than $50 million.

Hospice licenses were issued ‘like hotcakes,’ top California attorney says Video

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California Gov. Gavin Newsom has pushed back on claims that his office has failed to act to combat the issue.

"FACT: The state has no role in the Medicare billing or payment process," his press office wrote on X earlier this month in response to a CBS report on hospice fraud in California. "We are glad the Trump Admin is taking action to combat fraud. Now, if Trump could stop pardoning fraudsters—and hold them accountable—that would be great!"

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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