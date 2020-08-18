Hogan Gidley calls Trump campaign envy of ‘entire political universe’ while Biden has ‘career of failure’

The contrast between the success of the Trump campaign and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s history of failure in office could not be clearer, Trump 2020 National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told “The Story” Tuesday.

“This campaign has built something that is, quite frankly, the envy of the entire political universe, both with our ground game, our digital efforts, our ads on television, and we expect that to pull us through to the end,” Gidley told host Martha MacCallum. “Not to mention the fact we sure have the best candidate with the best message, the best work ethic and by far the best results.”

By contrast, Gidley said, Biden has nothing but a “50-year career of failure in elected office” that is so pronounced, his former boss Barack Obama tried talking Bien out of running for president.

“When you look at that record of failure, what you see is a complete dereliction of duty as it relates to the American people, the American worker, the American middle class,” he said.

Gidley pointed out that Biden supported the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which “killed” 850,000 jobs while his support for agreements with China sent 3.5 million jobs to Chinese workers instead of Americans.

“That’s the difference and the decision that has to be made in this campaign,” he said. “And it's why this president, Donald Trump, has gone out around the country during this Democrat convention ... because he knows if he gets his message out, without the filter of the mainstream media, it resonates. And the people are going to remember just all of the record-setting successes in record-setting time."