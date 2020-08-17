Hume knocks Trump over unfocused message: 'He wades into every controversy. He comments on everything'

President Trump can’t seem to stop talking about all the wrong things as the election inches closer, Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume told “Special Report" Monday.

“He needs to focus more intently on key issues and campaign more effectively, as he did in the closing weeks in 2016,” Hume said. “We keep waiting for him to turn toward that. It hasn't happened yet.”

The Biden campaign is actively trying to make the presidential election all about Trump, Hume added, and the president is playing into their hands with his lack of focus.

“The president is doing nothing to make this election about anything but Trump,” he said. “He wades into every controversy. He comments on everything.”

Hume pointed out that Trump is not following the usual political custom of laying low during the opposing party's national convention, making campaign stops in Minnesota and Wisconsin on Monday.

“It might be one thing if he were out with a focused message,” he said. “You know, one that was aimed at the voters that he needs and the issues that they're focused on. But he is not doing that. He's talking about everything all the time, talking about rigged elections, talking about the post office, talking about everything. And my sense about it is that he needs to change that.”