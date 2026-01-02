Hochul orders NY landmarks, including One World Trade Center, lit green for Muslim American Heritage Month

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday issued a proclamation declaring January Muslim American Heritage Month across the state and directed 16 state landmarks — including NYC's One World Trade Center — to be illuminated green Friday night in "celebration of the heritage and culture of Muslim Americans."

"Home to the largest Muslim American population in the nation, New York is proud to join in this month-long celebration, recognizing the values, faith and traditions of our Muslim American communities," Hochul wrote in a statement. "New York remains committed to being a beacon of hope, tolerance, and inclusivity that celebrates the diversity of its Muslim American population and protects them from Islamophobia, hate, bias, and harm."

The One World Trade Center stands on the site of 6 World Trade Center, which was severely damaged by debris during the collapse of the North Tower in the 9/11 attacks.

Though the individuals who carried out the 9/11 attacks identified themselves as Muslims, they were members of al-Qaeda, a violent extremist group.

The move came just one day after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was sworn in on the Quran as the first Muslim mayor of the city.

"While I was proud to be sworn in as our city’s first Muslim mayor [Thursday], Muslims have been part of New York for centuries," Mamdani wrote in a statement. "We have built small businesses, raised our families, pursued every profession, enriched our culture and cuisine, and been a part of what makes our city what it is today. I am grateful for Governor Hochul’s leadership in recognizing these many contributions and ensuring that every January, Muslim New Yorkers can see ourselves reflected and recognized in a city and state that is also our home."

Other Muslim politicians, including New York State Assembly Deputy Majority Leader Charles Fall, state Sen. Robert Jackson, New York City Councilmember Shahana Hanif and New York City Councilmember Yusef Salaam applauded the designation, thanking Hochul for honoring the community and promoting inclusivity.

Council of Peoples Organization CEO Mohammad Razvi noted the Muslim community has "demonstrated resilience in the years following 9/11 — while continuing to strengthen New York through immigrant contributions, civic leadership, and service — this recognition affirms our place in the social, cultural, and civic life of our state. … This moment reflects New York’s continued commitment to civil rights, religious freedom, unity, and interfaith solidarity, and to ensuring that people of all backgrounds are seen, valued, and included."

While anti-Muslim hate crime increased after the 9/11 attacks, Jews were targeted more frequently than all other groups combined in New York City in 2024, with anti-Jewish incidents accounting for 54% of all hate crimes, according to a report from The Times of Israel.

The Institute for Social Policy and Understanding reported the Muslim community in New York City makes up 12.5% of pharmacists, 40% of taxi drivers, and more than 57% of street food vendors.

Fox News Digital has reached out to organizations supporting 9/11 victims, survivors and their families for comment.