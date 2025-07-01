Hochul fails to crack 50% but tops potential GOP challenges by double digits in NY governor race: poll

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul tops each of her potential Republican challengers by 20 points or more in potential 2026 gubernatorial showdowns in blue-leaning New York State, according to a new poll.

But Hochul, who is seeking a second four-year term steering the nation's fourth most populous state, fails to top 50% in a new survey by Siena College.

And a majority of New York State voters continue to want "someone else" elected governor next year other than Hochul, according to the poll, which was conducted June 23-26.

The survey also continues to indicate that Rep. Elise Stefanik is the polling frontrunner among three major Republicans considering runs for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, in the race to challenge Hochul next year.

Hochul, who at the time was the state’s lieutenant governor, in August 2021 was sworn in as New York’s first female governor, after three-term Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace amid multiple scandals.

She defeated then-Rep. Lee Zeldin by just over six points in 2022 to win a full four-year term steering New York. Zeldin's showing was the best by a Republican gubernatorial nominee in blue-state New York since then-GOP Gov. George Pataki won re-election to a third term in 2002.

In July of last year, Hochul announced her intention to run for re-election in 2026.

But polling suggests New Yorkers are far from thrilled with the state of their state.

Half of those questioned in the survey said New York was headed in the wrong direction, with just 37% saying the Empire State was headed on the right track. Siena polling last month indicated voters thought the state was headed in the wrong direction by a much narrower 46%-43% margin.

According to the poll, Hochul's favorabiltiy rating remains underwater, at 42%-47%, while her job approval rating continues to hover slightly in positive territory, at 50%-45%.

Only 37% said they are prepared to re-elect Hochul next year, with 55% wanting "someone else." Those numbers are little changed from Siena's May survey.

Hochul leads Stefanik 47%-24% in a hypothetical 2026 general election showdown, according to the poll.

The survey also indicates Hochul topping GOP Rep. Mike Lawler by a slightly narrower 44%-24% margin and Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman by a slightly wider 44%-19% margin.

"While the early leads seem large, Hochul is not hitting the ‘magic’ 51% mark against any of these opponents, and in each matchup, between a quarter and a third of voters wasn’t able to choose between the two candidates," Siena College Research Institute Director Don Levy said.

In a potential Republican primary for governor, the poll indicates Stefanik (35%) continuing to top Lawler (18%) and Blakeman (7%).

Earlier this month Hochul's lieutenant governor — Antonio Delgado — launched a Democratic Party primary challenge against the governor. And Rep. Ritchie Torres continues to mull a possible primary challenge.

But the survey indicates Hochul (49%) easily topping Delgado (12%) and Torres (10%) at this very early point in the 2026 election cycle.

But Torres said earlier this month that he wouldn't run for governor if democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani is elected New York City mayor this November.

The 33-year-old Mamdani, a state assemblyman from Queens who originally hails from Uganda, made national headlines last week by stunning Cuomo in the New York City Democratic Party primary.

Mamdani took a big step towards becoming the first Muslim mayor of the nation's most populous city.