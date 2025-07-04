Hochul aide accused of sexual harassment was focus of prior behavior probe: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s top aide who was recently placed on leave over a sexual harassment allegation, reportedly had previous complaints filed against him which led to an investigation.

Avi Small, Hochul’s press secretary, was reportedly the subject of complaints for allegedly berating junior staff members, according to Politico. The outlet cited five people with direct knowledge of the probe who were granted anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter. According to Politico, the governor’s human resources department and an outside law firm conducted the investigation.

The people familiar with the matter who spoke with Politico said Small had a history of yelling at younger staff, making several employees afraid to work with him. Politico reported that four out of the five who spoke with the outlet said they witnessed Small chastising staffers over errors in press releases or if the governor’s speaking engagements did not go as planned.

The investigation into Small’s treatment of junior staff did not result in a human resources violation, Politico reported, citing another person familiar with the outcome. That source reportedly told Politico that Hochul had inadvertently created a system in which allegations quickly led to serious probes that could tarnish a subject’s reputation.

Law firm Calcagni & Kanefsky reportedly conducted interviews with Hochul’s staff regarding Small’s conduct. According to Politico, which cited sources, staffers were worried when they learned an expansion of deputy secretaries’ responsibilities would mean Small would work more closely with underlings.

Politico reported that several staffers met with human resources after the conclusion of the 2024 investigation to ask about the lack of information on the probe’s outcome. The staffers were reportedly encouraged not to discuss the allegations against Small. Additionally, multiple sources reportedly told Politico that there was information given to human resources about Small cornering a subordinate in a supply closet and questioning them.

Small was recently placed on leave over an allegation that he inappropriately touched a staffer during an office retreat in Albany on June 16, according to reports. Multiple outlets said that the governor’s office claimed action was taken against Small shortly after the complaint was filed.

When Hochul took over for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo after he was ousted amid sexual harassment allegations in 2021, she vowed that "no one will ever describe my administration as a ‘toxic work environment.’" Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing.

In October 2021, according to a press release from Calcagni & Kanefsky, Hochul announced new initiatives aimed at tackling workplace bullying and discrimination.

Hochul’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment, which was submitted on July 4. Fox News Digital was also unable to get in contact with Small.