THE CLINTONS
Published

SEE IT: Hillary Clinton lives it up at lavish dinner as Trump battles Manhattan charges

Clinton was honored at the Lotos Club Tuesday evening

Aubrie Spady
By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
Hillary Clinton departs honorary dinner held at the Lotos Club Video

Hillary Clinton departs honorary dinner held at the Lotos Club

Hillary Clinton is honored at a state dinner held at the Lotos Club in Manhattan on Tuesday, April 5, 2023.

Hillary Clinton, former secretary of State and former Democratic presidential nominee, was seen enjoying a lavish night out in New York City, just hours after her 2016 opponent, former President Donald Trump, faced criminal charges just blocks away.

Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential election, was the honoree Tuesday at a dinner in the city's high-scale, private Lotos Club.

TRUMP SLAMS BRAGG AFTER PLEADING NOT GUILTY: ‘I NEVER THOUGHT ANYTHING LIKE THIS COULD HAPPEN IN AMERICA'

Hillary Clinton enjoyed a lavish night out in New York City Tuesday.

Hillary Clinton enjoyed a lavish night out in New York City Tuesday. (Fox News Digital)

Hillary Clinton was honored at an event Tuesday, just blocks from Trump Tower.

Hillary Clinton was honored at an event Tuesday, just blocks from Trump Tower. (Fox News Digital)

Clinton was spotted with guests at the East 66th Street event.

NANCY PELOSI STRUGGLES TO RECOVER AFTER ACCIDENTALLY REFERRING TO HILLARY CLINTON AS ‘PRESIDENT’

Hillary Clinton enjoyed a night at the Lotos Club.

Hillary Clinton enjoyed a night at the Lotos Club. (Fox News Digital)

Hillary Clinton out in New York Tuesday.

Hillary Clinton out in New York Tuesday. (Fox News Digital)

Clinton was all smiles as she exited the black-tie dinner.

Hillary Clinton was defeated by Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Hillary Clinton was defeated by Trump in the 2016 presidential election. (Fox News Digital)

Hillary Clinton was honored at New York City's Lotos Club.

Hillary Clinton was honored at New York City's Lotos Club. (Fox News Digital)

Trump, who is running in the 2024 presidential election, was indicted Thursday on charges stemming from alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. 

Trump was arraigned in New York City Tuesday, making him the first president in American history to face criminal charges. 

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court during his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New York City.

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court during his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New York City. (AP)

While speaking Tuesday night in his first speech following the arraignment, Trump called out Clinton and claimed that nothing happened after she allegedly "got rid of 33,000 emails."

"Our justice system has become lawless," Trump told the crowd. "They’re using it now, in addition to everything else, to win elections." 

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report. 

Aubrie Spady is a Freelance Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

