SEE IT: Hillary Clinton lives it up at lavish dinner as Trump battles Manhattan charges

Hillary Clinton, former secretary of State and former Democratic presidential nominee, was seen enjoying a lavish night out in New York City, just hours after her 2016 opponent, former President Donald Trump, faced criminal charges just blocks away.

Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential election, was the honoree Tuesday at a dinner in the city's high-scale, private Lotos Club.

Clinton was spotted with guests at the East 66th Street event.

Clinton was all smiles as she exited the black-tie dinner.

Trump, who is running in the 2024 presidential election, was indicted Thursday on charges stemming from alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump was arraigned in New York City Tuesday, making him the first president in American history to face criminal charges.

While speaking Tuesday night in his first speech following the arraignment, Trump called out Clinton and claimed that nothing happened after she allegedly "got rid of 33,000 emails."

"Our justice system has become lawless," Trump told the crowd. "They’re using it now, in addition to everything else, to win elections."

