High-profile Dem jumps into crowded California governor’s race amid past office controversies

Democratic former Rep. Katie Porter announced her bid for governor of California on Tuesday via an Instagram video saying the Golden State needs "a little bit of hope and a whole lot of grit, fresh blood and new ideas [and] leaders with the backbone to fight for what’s right."

Porter, 51, served three terms in Congress – winning her Orange County seat by upsetting GOP Rep. Mimi Walters in 2018. She ran unsuccessfully for the Senate seat now held by Sen. Adam Schiff, D–Calif., and her district is now represented by Dave Min, a Democrat.

The former congresswoman was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and grew up on a farm before moving to the Pacific coast.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is term-limited, though all eyes in California are on whether former Vice President Kamala Harris also jumps into the race.

PORTER DENIES FIRING STAFFER FOR CATCHING COVID-19 AS TEXT MESSAGES SURFACE AND GO VIRAL

Porter told the Los Angeles Times that a Harris bid could clear the left flank of those assembled thus far.

"If Vice President Harris were to choose to run, I am certain that that would have a near field-clearing effect on the Democratic side," Porter said.

Harris is said to be seriously considering a run in Sacramento after losing the 2024 presidential election. A source close to Harris previously told Fox News Digital the ex-veep has told allies she will decide by the end of summer on whether to launch a gubernatorial campaign.

The Times also described Porter as a prolific fundraiser, while the former lawmaker’s gregarious nature was projected to make inroads among Californians upset at President Donald Trump’s election.

In her announcement, Porter referenced Trump and alleged he would seek to enrich himself and his circle while in the White House.

California has a unique "jungle primary" system where the two top vote-getters, regardless of party, will face off in the general. Sometimes that results in two Democrats competing in November. In Schiff’s case, former MLB star Steve Garvey gained enough Republican support to challenge the Burbank Democrat – only to strike out in the end.

Porter’s entry also brings with it her colorful history in the House of Representatives.

Sasha Georgiades, a Wounded Warrior fellow who had worked in Porter’s office, alleged she had made rude and racist comments to staff and "ridiculed people for reporting sexual harassment."

KATIE PORTER USED ‘RACIST LANGUAGE’, RIDICULED PEOPLE FOR REPORTING SEXUAL HARASSMENT, EX-STAFFER CLAIMS

Georgiades also said Porter ridiculed people after they had reported sexual harassment in her office as well as "made fun of individuals whose parents passed away from COVID."

"Basically told the individual to grow up," Georgiades said regarding the case of a staffer who had reported sexual harassment in Porter’s office.

Reports also surfaced in late 2022 that Porter "made multiple staffers cry" and that one staffer was allegedly fired after she and the lawmaker caught COVID-19.

"Sasha – I cannot allow you back in the office, given your failure to follow office policies," Porter wrote the next day on July 9, in texts shared on a "Dear White Staffers" X page and previously reported by Fox News Digital.

"Cody will be in touch about having your personal effects shipped or delivered to your home, and will lay out your remote work schedule and responsibilities for your last few weeks."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Porter reportedly denied the allegations at the time.

Porter also wore a "Batgirl" costume to the House of Representatives while lawmakers were voting on Trump’s first impeachment on Oct. 31, 2019 – Halloween.

Other top names include Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa on the Democratic side and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco as the first major Republican – amid a dozen or so candidates total.

When reached for comment, the Porter campaign directed Fox News Digital to its previous statements on the matter.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.