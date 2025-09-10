Hegseth delivers stern warning to China in first call after Xi's military parade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth held his first call with his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Dong Jun, on Sept. 9, in a conversation that comes as Beijing deepens ties with Moscow and Pyongyang while showcasing its own military might.

Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell said Hegseth "forthrightly relayed that the U.S. has vital interests in the Asia-Pacific, the priority theater, and will resolutely protect those interests."

"Hegseth made clear that the United States does not seek conflict with China nor is it pursuing regime change or strangulation of the PRC."

Parnell said the call, which occurred on Tuesday but was made public Wednesday, was "candid and constructive," and the defense chiefs agreed to further discussions.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Chinese embassy for comment on the call.

Last week, China hosted a military parade where President Xi Jinping showcased his regional alliances in public appearances with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Xi at the time hinted at his ambitions toward Taiwan, saying that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) would "resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity."

Xi has repeatedly set 2027, the 100th anniversary of the PLA, as a deadline for military modernization — a timeline U.S. officials warn could coincide with preparations for an invasion of Taiwan.

During the parade, China showcased its full nuclear triad, hypersonic missiles and new stealth drones.

The show of force came two months after the U.S. hosted its own military parade to coincide with the Army’s 250th birthday.

In recent years, Beijing has deepened its security partnerships with Pyongyang and Moscow through arms transfers and military technology exchanges.

The U.S. has accused North Korea of supplying munitions to Russia for its war in Ukraine, while Chinese firms have been sanctioned for helping Russia skirt Western export controls.

President Donald Trump, however, has suggested he may meet with Xi in the future as trade negotiations drag on.