Xi Jinping hails 'unstoppable' China as Trump accuses Beijing of conspiring against US

President Xi Jinping declared China’s "great rejuvenation" unstoppable on Wednesday as he used the country’s largest-ever military parade to hint at reunification with Taiwan and to flaunt advanced weapons designed to rival American power.

Xi said the People’s Liberation Army would "resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity," underscoring Beijing’s ambitions toward Taiwan. "The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable," he added.

The 70-minute spectacle marked the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II. Thousands of troops goose-stepped through Tiananmen Square, followed by columns of tanks, missile carriers and drones.

Xi has repeatedly set 2027, the 100th anniversary of the PLA, as a deadline for military modernization — a timeline U.S. officials warn could coincide with preparations for an invasion of Taiwan.

China showed off its full nuclear triad — missiles launched from land, sea and air. That included the DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of traveling 12,400 miles, putting the U.S. mainland within range.

Analysts paid special attention to what appeared to be a new DF-61 hypersonic missile carried on a WS2400 truck. The weapon is believed to be designed to outpace U.S. missile defenses. Submarine-launched ballistic missiles and long-range bombers rounded out the display of nuclear muscle.

The PLA also rolled out stealth drones — like the GJ-11 "Sharp Sword" UCAV and other ‘loyal wingman’ drones — alongside AI-enhanced tanks, hypersonic weapons, underwater drones and other futuristic systems.

Amphibious assault vehicles hinted at preparations for a Taiwan contingency. Beijing also highlighted cyber and space capabilities, signaling ambitions beyond conventional battlefields.

Xi watched the procession flanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — a not-so-subtle signal of solidarity among America’s adversaries.

After the parade, Putin and Kim met behind closed doors for two hours. Putin thanked Kim for supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine, Chinese state media reported.

President Donald Trump weighed in on Truth Social, addressing Xi directly: "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America."

Around two dozen world leaders watched from the stands, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Only two heads of state from Europe — Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico — accepted China’s invitation, as Western allies largely stayed away.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te dismissed the spectacle as "psychological intimidation."

The show of force came just months after the U.S. staged its own military parade in Washington to mark the Army’s 250th birthday, in a signal that China intends to match and eventually surpass American military power.