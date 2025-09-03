3 new Chinese weapons highlighted at military parade watched by Putin, Kim

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

China displayed new weapons Wednesday at a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of World War II’s end.

Beijing sought to display its growing military power as Chinese President Xi Jinping was accompanied by North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Highlights from China’s arms exhibition included submarine drones, hypersonic missiles and laser weapons. Additionally, China showed off its fighter jets and bombers during the 90-minute display.

"The Chinese people’s rejuvenation cannot be blocked, and the noble goal of the peaceful development of human civilization must triumph," Xi said at the end of his speech, according to the Associated Press.

SUBMARINE DRONE

For many, the word "drone" is synonymous with flying, but that’s not the case for the AJX002. The nuclear-capable unmanned vehicle that looks like a narrow submarine, with a propeller measuring up to 65 feet in length, could be used on surveillance and reconnaissance missions, according to the BBC. The outlet pointed out that the AJX002 wasn’t the only drone the Chinese were flaunting. Beijing also displayed its GJ-11 stealth attack drone.

HYPERSONIC MISSILES

Beijing also showed off its hypersonic anti-ship missiles that China has tested on mockups of U.S. aircraft carriers. According to Reuters, this included the Yinji-19, Yinji-17 and the Yinji-20, among others. The AP assesses that the hypersonic weapons are of particular concern to the U.S. Navy, which patrols the western Pacific from its 7th Fleet headquarters in Japan.

LASER WEAPONS

In addition to showing off its drones, China also presented its high-energy laser weapons meant to be used as part of the country’s system for countering drone attacks, according to Reuters.

President Donald Trump took a swipe at Xi, Putin and Kim in a post on Truth Social.

"Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America," he wrote.

China’s parade comes just after the country hosted the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. Xi is trying to expand the SCO and create a development bank run by the organization. According to the AP, the Chinese leader launched a cooperation platform and pledged $1.4 billion in loans over the next three years for the organization’s members.