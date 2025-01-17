Hegseth backed by Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy to lead the Pentagon under Trump

Pete Hegseth has picked up another key vote for confirmation as President-elect Trump's secretary of defense.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., on Friday said he will vote to confirm Hegseth, an Army combat veteran whose nomination was under question because of his remarks questioning women's roles in the military, sexual misconduct allegations, as well as allegations that he drank alcohol while working previous jobs.

Hegseth appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee this week relatively unscathed amid questions from lawmakers.

"The President’s pick for Secretary of Defense, Mr. Hegseth, has impressive academic qualifications, conducted himself very well in the Senate Armed Services hearing, and has a commendable record of service in uniform. He assured me he will surround himself with a strong support team," Cassidy said in a statement. "I will vote for his confirmation."

Hegseth has seen a wave of support from Republicans, including Sen. Joni Ernst, of Iowa, who previously expressed concerns about his nomination.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville , R-Ala., said Hegseth passed his confirmation hearing with "flying colors."

"They tried to rattle him. They brought out all these anonymous allegations. He had an answer for every one of them," Tuberville said at the time.

During his proceedings, protesters were hauled out in zip ties after interrupting the hearing.

Democratic lawmakers also grilled Hegseth about his stance on women in combat roles, prompting him to push back that his argument related to women serving in the military focuses on military standards not eroding.

"I would point out I've never disparaged women serving in the military," he told Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. "I respect every single female service member that has put on the uniform, past and present. My critiques, senator, recently and in the past, and from personal experience, have been instances where I've seen standards lowered."