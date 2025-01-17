Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Secretary of Defense

Hegseth backed by Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy to lead the Pentagon under Trump

Hegseth was grilled by Democratic lawmakers during a confirmation hearing this week

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Pete Hegseth delivers opening statement at Senate confirmation hearing Video

Pete Hegseth delivers opening statement at Senate confirmation hearing

Trump's secretary of defense nominee Pete Hegseth read his opening statement before Senate lawmakers, unveiling his top priorities if confirmed on Capitol Hill.

Pete Hegseth has picked up another key vote for confirmation as President-elect Trump's secretary of defense.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., on Friday said he will vote to confirm Hegseth, an Army combat veteran whose nomination was under question because of his remarks questioning women's roles in the military, sexual misconduct allegations, as well as allegations that he drank alcohol while working previous jobs.

Hegseth appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee this week relatively unscathed amid questions from lawmakers. 

DEM SENATOR'S 'LIES AND STUPIDITY' AT HEGSETH HEARING ROASTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA: 'CLOWN SHOW'

Pete Hegseth at confirmation hearing

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testifies during his Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Jan. 14 in Washington, D.C.  ( (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images))

"The President’s pick for Secretary of Defense, Mr. Hegseth, has impressive academic qualifications, conducted himself very well in the Senate Armed Services hearing, and has a commendable record of service in uniform. He assured me he will surround himself with a strong support team," Cassidy said in a statement. "I will vote for his confirmation."

Hegseth has seen a wave of support from Republicans, including Sen. Joni Ernst, of Iowa, who previously expressed concerns about his nomination.

PETE HEGSETH SAYS HE HASN'T HEARD FROM WEST POINT SINCE EMPLOYEE 'ERROR' DENYING HIS ACCEPTANCE

Sen. Bill Cassidy

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., attends a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 5, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said Hegseth passed his confirmation hearing with "flying colors."

"They tried to rattle him. They brought out all these anonymous allegations. He had an answer for every one of them," Tuberville said at the time. 

During his proceedings, protesters were hauled out in zip ties after interrupting the hearing. 

Democratic lawmakers also grilled Hegseth about his stance on women in combat roles, prompting him to push back that his argument related to women serving in the military focuses on military standards not eroding. 

Pete Hegseth at hearing

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) (L) introduces U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during his Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Jan. 14, i Washington, D.C.  (Getty Images)

 CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"I would point out I've never disparaged women serving in the military," he told Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. "I respect every single female service member that has put on the uniform, past and present. My critiques, senator, recently and in the past, and from personal experience, have been instances where I've seen standards lowered."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

Related Topics

More from Politics