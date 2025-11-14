Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Narco-Terror

Hegseth announces operation to remove 'narco-terrorists from our Hemisphere'

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth launched Operation Southern Spear to dismantle narco-terror networks across Latin America

Mitch Picasso By Mitch Picasso Fox News
close
Former U.S. General Jack Keane analyzes the fight against Venezuelan narco-terrorists Video

Former U.S. General Jack Keane analyzes the fight against Venezuelan narco-terrorists

Fox News correspondent Martha MacCallum speaks with Fox News senior strategic analyst and a retired Gen. Jack Keane about how the U.S. is pressuring Nicolás Maduro’s regime in Venezuela through military strength and action on ‘The Story’.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Thursday the launch of Operation Southern Spear, a new mission targeting narco-terror networks across Latin America. 

Hegseth said on X that U.S. Southern Command and Joint Task Force Southern Spear will lead a mission to defend the homeland and dismantle narco-terrorists networks across the Western Hemisphere.

"This mission defends our Homeland, removes narco-terrorists from our Hemisphere, and secures our Homeland from the drugs that are killing our people," Hegseth said.

The U.S. carried out its 20th strike on alleged drug-tracking boats earlier this week, according to a Pentagon official.

US CARRIES OUT MORE 'LETHAL' STRIKES ON ALLEGED DRUG BOATS IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS, SECRETARY HEGSETH SAYS

The Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, giving a salute.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth unveils Operation Southern Spear to dismantle narco-terror networks across Latin America. (Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun - Pool/Getty Images)

U.S. forces carried out the most recent strike in the Caribbean, killing four suspected narco-terrorists.

The Navy announced in January it would lead Operation Southern Spear under the U.S. 4th Fleet and Southern Command using "long-dwell robotic surface vessels, small robotic interceptor boats, and vertical take-off and landing robotic air vessels."

US DEPLOYS FORD CARRIER STRIKE GROUP TO COMBAT NARCO-TERROR IN WESTERN HEMISPHERE

USS Gerald R. Ford at sea.

The Navy deploys USS Gerald R. Ford and robotic vessels for an anti-drug mission in Latin America. (Photo by JONATHAN KLEIN/AFP via Getty Image)

The U.S. will use warships in the region, including the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford.

CBS News reported that President Donald Trump was briefed on potential options for operations in Venezuela, including possible land strikes, but no final decisions have been made.

Top Democrats voiced support for the strikes against narco-trafficking near Venezuela earlier this month.

TOP DEMOCRAT BACKS US INTEL ON NARCO-TRAFFICKING STRIKES, FAULTS BIDEN FOR ‘NOT GOING FAR ENOUGH’ ON MADURO

Pete Hegseth at a meeting.

Operation Southern Spear aims to defend the homeland and cut off drug routes to the U.S. (Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I frankly think the Biden administration didn’t go far enough after the Venezuelan people voted overwhelmingly to get rid of Maduro," Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said.

"The Western Hemisphere is America’s neighborhood – and we will protect it," Hegseth said.

Mitch Picasso is a Fox News digital production assistant. You can reach him at @mitch_picasso on Twitter.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue