Hegseth announces operation to remove 'narco-terrorists from our Hemisphere'

War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Thursday the launch of Operation Southern Spear, a new mission targeting narco-terror networks across Latin America.

Hegseth said on X that U.S. Southern Command and Joint Task Force Southern Spear will lead a mission to defend the homeland and dismantle narco-terrorists networks across the Western Hemisphere.

"This mission defends our Homeland, removes narco-terrorists from our Hemisphere, and secures our Homeland from the drugs that are killing our people," Hegseth said.

The U.S. carried out its 20th strike on alleged drug-tracking boats earlier this week, according to a Pentagon official.

U.S. forces carried out the most recent strike in the Caribbean, killing four suspected narco-terrorists.

The Navy announced in January it would lead Operation Southern Spear under the U.S. 4th Fleet and Southern Command using "long-dwell robotic surface vessels, small robotic interceptor boats, and vertical take-off and landing robotic air vessels."

The U.S. will use warships in the region, including the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford.

CBS News reported that President Donald Trump was briefed on potential options for operations in Venezuela, including possible land strikes, but no final decisions have been made.

Top Democrats voiced support for the strikes against narco-trafficking near Venezuela earlier this month.

"I frankly think the Biden administration didn’t go far enough after the Venezuelan people voted overwhelmingly to get rid of Maduro," Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said.

"The Western Hemisphere is America’s neighborhood – and we will protect it," Hegseth said.