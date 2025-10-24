Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

MILITARY

US deploys Ford carrier strike group to combat narco-terror in Western Hemisphere

War Secretary Pete Hegseth deploys Gerald R Ford Carrier Strike Group to US Southern Command, Pentagon says

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published | Updated
close
9th alleged ‘drug boat’ targeted as some Republican lawmakers question legality of strikes Video

9th alleged ‘drug boat’ targeted as some Republican lawmakers question legality of strikes

Fox News State Department correspondent Gillian Turner reports on pushback within the Republican Party against the Trump administration’s strikes on alleged drug vessels on ‘Special Report.’ 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration has ordered the deployment of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group in the Western Hemisphere as the U.S. continues to target suspected drug smuggling vessels in the Caribbean.  

"In support of the President’s directive to dismantle Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) and counter narco-terrorism in defense of the Homeland, the Secretary of War has directed the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and embarked carrier air wing to the U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) area of responsibility (AOR)," chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement Friday.  

"The enhanced U.S. force presence in the USSOUTHCOM AOR will bolster U.S. capacity to detect, monitor, and disrupt illicit actors and activities that compromise the safety and prosperity of the United States homeland and our security in the Western Hemisphere," he added. "These forces will enhance and augment existing capabilities to disrupt narcotics trafficking and degrade and dismantle TCOs."

The Trump administration has ordered a number of strikes in the Caribbean aimed at dismatling and disrupting drug cartels in the region. 

Most recently, War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Thursday that a strike on a vessel allegedly operated by members of Tren de Aragua (TdA), a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO), killed six alleged narco-terrorists.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.  

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue