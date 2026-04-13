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Eric Swalwell

Swalwell faces House ethics probe over alleged sexual misconduct as expulsion threat looms

Democrat Rep Eric Swalwell is facing a looming expulsion threat for alleged sexual misconduct

By Adam Pack Fox News
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Steve Hilton calls Swalwell allegations an ‘open secret’ as California governor’s race heats up Video

Steve Hilton calls Swalwell allegations an ‘open secret’ as California governor’s race heats up

California GOP gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton joins ‘America’s Newsroom’ to discuss Rep. Eric Swalwell’s, D-Calif., campaign suspension amid sexual assault and misconduct allegations.

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Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., an embattled lawmaker facing a potential expulsion threat, is the target of an investigation by the House Ethics Committee, the panel announced Monday.

At least four women have accused the California Democrat of sexual misconduct, according to multiple reports. The House panel said it is investigating an allegation "that he may have engaged in sexual misconduct toward an employee working under his supervision."

Swalwell suspended his gubernatorial campaign Sunday night amid widespread backlash following the sexual misconduct allegations.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., has vowed to introduce a resolution this week expelling Swalwell if he does not resign. Some Democrats have said they will support the measure. 

A spokesperson for Swalwell did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

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