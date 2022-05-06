Hawley slams abortion activists for 'terrorizing' justices, says Biden is complicit: 'Pathetic thugs'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Josh Hawley , R-Mo., is slamming abortion activists protesting outside of conservative Supreme Court justices homes as "pathetic thugs," and is putting President Biden on the spot for "encouraging" their behavior.

A draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would overturn Roe v. Wade and return the issue of abortion to individual states was leaked on Monday. Following the leak, pro-abortion activists have called for protests at the homes of the justices who will supposedly vote to overturn Roe, and even published their addresses online.

"People who would try to terrorize the justices and their families at their homes are scumbags," Hawley, whose own family was targeted by protesters last year, told Fox News Digital in an exclusive statement.

"The left tried that tactic on me and my family, terrorizing my wife and baby. It failed. The real story here is that Joe Biden is encouraging it. That makes him no better than the pathetic thugs who engage in this behavior"

Last year after Hawley announced his plan to raise objections during Congress' joint session to certify Biden’s win, his family home in Washington, D.C., was targeted by left-wing activists.

The senator blamed "Antifa scumbags" for screaming threats and vandalizing his home while he was away in his home state of Missouri and his wife and newborn daughter were inside.

The White House on Thursday declined to encourage abortion activists to avoid protesting at justices' private residences. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden "shares" the "concern" and "horror" of those who "feel outraged" or "scared" over the leaked draft opinion.

When Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Psaki if abortion protests outside justices' houses might be considered extreme, she said, "Peaceful protest, no. Peaceful protest is not extreme. We certainly encourage people to keep it peaceful and not resort to any level of violence."

In addition, activists are targeting Catholic churches for protests on Mother's Day, with some citing the Roman Catholic faith of multiple justices who reportedly supported the leaked draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade.

The organization Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights has organized a " week of action " beginning on May 8, Mother's Day, with "Actions Outside of Churches."

Pro-abortion vandals targeted a church in Boulder, Colorado, Wednesday, spray-painting "bans off our bodies" and "my body my choice" on the building.

Fox News' Tyler O'Neil contributed to this report.