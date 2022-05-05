Expand / Collapse search
Colorado
Published

Boulder Catholic church vandalized with abortion rights graffiti

A similar incident happened to the church back in September

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Catholic Church in Boulder, Colorado was vandalized this week with anti-religious and abortion rights graffiti. 

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News it responded to reports Wednesday morning of vandalism at the church. 

Photos show the church tagged with messages like "bans off our bodies" and "my body my choice." Several anarchist symbols were spray-painted on the walls as well. 

  • Boulder church
    Image 1 of 5

    Vandalism on the Sacred Heart of Mary Church.  (Mark Haas)

  • Boulder church
    Image 2 of 5

    A defaced statue outside the church.  (Mark Haas)

  • Boulder church
    Image 3 of 5

    A fractured window at the church.  (Mark Haas)

  • Boulder church
    Image 4 of 5

    Multiple anarchist symbols accompanied the abortion messages.  (Mark Haas)

  • Boulder church
    Image 5 of 5

    A similar incident happened back in September.  (Mark Haas)

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating all evidence, including surveillance footage. Multiple suspects may have been involved, BCSO said.  

‘DEVOUT CATHOLIC’ BIDEN TORCHED FOR APPEALING TO HIS RIGHTS AS A ‘CHILD OF GOD’ TO JUSTIFY ABORTION

It was not the first time Sacred Heart of Mary Church was defaced. A similar incident happened back in September. The sheriff’s office said the crime is similar in nature but cannot conclusively say that the two are linked. 

The vandalism this time around comes as the abortion debate is once again sweeping the nation in reaction to a leaked Supreme Court opinion draft that would effectively overturn Roe v. Wade. 

Since its publication Monday night, rallies have broken out across the country, pitting protesters on either side of the debate against each other. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  