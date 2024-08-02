Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS

Harris' top 3 VP hopefuls either cancel or shorten weekend events ahead of big announcement

Vice President Kamala Harris will start campaigning with her running mate on Tuesday

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
close
Kamala Harris must be pressed by the media more: Mary Katharine Ham Video

Kamala Harris must be pressed by the media more: Mary Katharine Ham

Fox News contributor Mary Katharine Ham joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss Vice President Kamala Harris avoiding press interviews since emerging as the top Democratic candidate. 

Several of Vice President Kamala Harris' top candidates for vice president have cleared their schedules ahead of her highly anticipated running mate announcement.

Govs. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Andy Beshear of Kentucky, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg – the three candidates on Harris' shortlist for vice president, all made scheduling changes ahead of the weekend.

Shapiro was originally scheduled to make three appearances at weekend fundraising events in the Hamptons in New York, but his spokesperson said his schedule has since changed.

"The governor’s trip was planned several weeks ago and included several fundraisers for his own campaign committee," Manuel Bonder, a spokesman for Shapiro, told The New York Times. "His schedule has changed, and he is no longer traveling to the Hamptons this weekend."

MOST FAVORED CANDIDATE OF HARRIS' VP SHORTLIST UNVEILED IN NEW POLL

Josh Shapiro, Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro speak to the press while making a stop at the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia on July 13, 2024. (Ryan Collerd)

Beshear will also be missing two events over the weekend: a Jackson Purchase Distillery visit on Friday and the state's annual Fancy Farm Picnic on Saturday.

WHITE HOUSE, HARRIS SILENT ON OLYMPICS GENDER CONTROVERSY AS TRUMP VOWS TO ‘PROTECT WOMEN AND GIRLS’

Fox News Digital reached out to the Kentucky governor's office asking the reasoning behind not attending the events but did not receive a response.

Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear

Gov. Andy Beshear cleared some time from his schedule this weekend. (Timothy D. Easley, File)

Additionally, Buttigieg shortened an event on Friday at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo, according to Politico.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Harris will hold her first public appearance with her running mate on Tuesday in Philadelphia to kick off a four-day, battleground state tour.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics