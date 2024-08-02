Harris' top 3 VP hopefuls either cancel or shorten weekend events ahead of big announcement

Several of Vice President Kamala Harris' top candidates for vice president have cleared their schedules ahead of her highly anticipated running mate announcement.

Govs. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Andy Beshear of Kentucky, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg – the three candidates on Harris' shortlist for vice president, all made scheduling changes ahead of the weekend.

Shapiro was originally scheduled to make three appearances at weekend fundraising events in the Hamptons in New York, but his spokesperson said his schedule has since changed.

"The governor’s trip was planned several weeks ago and included several fundraisers for his own campaign committee," Manuel Bonder, a spokesman for Shapiro, told The New York Times. "His schedule has changed, and he is no longer traveling to the Hamptons this weekend."

MOST FAVORED CANDIDATE OF HARRIS' VP SHORTLIST UNVEILED IN NEW POLL

Beshear will also be missing two events over the weekend: a Jackson Purchase Distillery visit on Friday and the state's annual Fancy Farm Picnic on Saturday.

WHITE HOUSE, HARRIS SILENT ON OLYMPICS GENDER CONTROVERSY AS TRUMP VOWS TO ‘PROTECT WOMEN AND GIRLS’

Fox News Digital reached out to the Kentucky governor's office asking the reasoning behind not attending the events but did not receive a response.

Additionally, Buttigieg shortened an event on Friday at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo, according to Politico.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris will hold her first public appearance with her running mate on Tuesday in Philadelphia to kick off a four-day, battleground state tour.