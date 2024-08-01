Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro, potential Harris running mate, cancels weekend fundraisers ahead of VP announcement

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, one of the front-runners to be Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, has canceled three appearances at weekend fund-raising events in the Hamptons, a cluster of wealthy New York towns.

The cancelations came just days before Harris is expected to announce her running mate at a Philadelphia rally on Tuesday. It was unclear why the trips were canceled.

"The governor’s trip was planned several weeks ago and included several fund-raisers for his own campaign committee," Manuel Bonder, a spokesman for Shapiro, told The New York Times. "His schedule has changed, and he is no longer traveling to the Hamptons this weekend."

TWO OUTRAGEOUS BILLS KAMALA HARRIS SPONSORED WOULD CRUSH TAXPAYERS

Fox News Digital has reached out to Shapiro's office.

One of the events was a "summer soiree" to be held for The Next 50, a liberal youth-advocacy organization, where Shapiro, 51, was marketed as a "special guest," the Times reported.

Shapiro's potential VP candidacy has come under scrutiny. The National Women’s Defense League is urging Harris to think twice about choosing Shapiro because of how he handled a sexual harassment case in his office involving former cabinet secretary Mike Vereb.

"Governor Shapiro’s office should have done a better job preventing sexual harassment happening in his own office by former cabinet secretary Mike Vereb, including protecting the survivor who bravely came forward, ensuring that any other potential survivors felt safe in speaking up, and ensuring the harasser didn’t have the opportunity to do further harm after the complaint," NWDL Director Emma Davidson Tribbs said in a statement.

2024 SHOWDOWN: TRUMP CAMPAIGN REJOICES AFTER HARRIS LEANS IN ON KEY ISSUE HAUNTING HER VICE PRESIDENCY

"As the Harris Campaign and the Democratic Party consider their options for Vice Presidential candidates, we urge them to consider the handling of past complaints of sexual harassment inside the Pennsylvania Governor’s office," Tribbs added. "The American people deserve to know that, if called to a higher office, Governor Shapiro will do more to ensure the safety and dignity of employees, volunteers and constituents in his office.

Vereb stepped down in September 2023 after Shapiro’s administration quietly agreed to pay $295,000 to settle claims from a governor’s office employee who said Vereb made unwanted sexual advances toward her and spoke openly about her, other staff members, and a female state senator, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

"Although the Commonwealth does not comment on specific personnel matters, it takes allegations of discrimination and harassment seriously," Bonder told Fox News in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Robust procedures are in place for thoroughly investigating reports of discrimination and harassment – and these procedures are implemented whenever complaints of discrimination or harassment are made and provide detailed guidance to help ensure that allegations are promptly and fully investigated and that employees feel comfortable to report misconduct," he added.