Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS

New poll reveals how well voters know the candidates on Harris' veep shortlist

Vice President Kamala Harris will hold 1st campaign event with her running mate Tuesday

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
close
Kamala Harris hit for her role in promoting IRA funding of left-wing groups Video

Kamala Harris hit for her role in promoting IRA funding of left-wing groups

Vice President Kamala Harris is being singled out for her praise for radical groups that are slated to receive grants through the EPA under the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act.

A new poll revealed that Vice President Kamala Harris' pool of potential running mates remains widely unknown to the public.

A new AP-NORC survey asked Americans their opinions of three candidates being considered as Harris' potential running mate: Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., and Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky.

There was one candidate leading in favorability among the survey's Democratic respondents.

Kelly was found to have the highest favorability rate among those in the candidate pool, with about 45% of Democratic respondents having a favorable opinion of the senator.

HARRIS HIT WITH BLISTERING AD TARGETING CATHOLIC, HISPANIC VOTERS ON KEY ISSUES IN CRUCIAL SWING STATE

Mark-Kelly,-Kamala-Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, prepares to swear in Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) with his wife, Gabrielle Giffords, in the old Senate chamber for the ceremonial swearing in on Jan. 3, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (/Getty Images)

About four in 10 Democratic respondents said that they still do not know Kelly well enough as a candidate to form an opinion.

According to the poll, about one quarter of Democratic respondents said they view Shapiro positively, while 16% have a negative view of him. 

TWO OUTRAGEOUS BILLS KAMALA HARRIS SPONSORED WOULD CRUSH TAXPAYERS

Still, the Pennsylvania governor remains unfamiliar to most respondents. 

About 60% of respondents said they do not have enough information to form an opinion on Shaprio, with 57% of Democrats saying they do not know him well enough to say whether they favor him as a candidate.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro

Vice President Kamala Harris and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speak to members of the press while making a stop to pick up food at the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia on July 13, 2024. ( Ryan Collerd/AFP)

The majority of adults, 74%, said they also do not know enough about Beshear to have a favorable or unfavorable opinion. 

Politico recently reported that Harris' vetting team met privately with both Shapiro and Kelly, but the vice president has yet to make a formal announcement on her running mate.

Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear

Gov. Andy Beshear. (Timothy D. Easley, File)

Harris will hold the first campaign event with her vice presidential pick on Tuesday in Philadelphia, but is expected to announce her running mate in the days beforehand.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The poll was conducted from July 25 to 29 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics