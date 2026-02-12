Harris praises Minneapolis resistance to immigration enforcement as 'beautiful example' for country

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said Minneapolis’ resistance to recent immigration enforcement efforts "is such a beautiful example" for the United States.

Harris made the remark Wednesday night during a stop of her book tour at the Macon City Auditorium in Georgia, where she also said, "There are moments where we just must be intolerant and say we're not having that."

"In Minnesota, in what we've been seeing in Minneapolis , is such a beautiful example. To your point, look at what's been happening where folks in the community, who don't necessarily know each other. They're coming out with their whistles and blowing their whistles to alert people in the community about what might be happening that is a threat to the members of the community, they're pulling out their smartphones, their cell phones, and they're taking the video, and they're looking out for their neighbors," Harris told a crowd of about 300 attendees.

Harris also said at one point during the event that she was there to "advocate intolerance."

"And in this moment, where so many people are rightly and understandably feeling fear and anxiety, we got to take back our power. We got to take back our power and, and I'm seeing increasingly that, I think, after the shock of witnessing some of the stuff that we've been seeing is wearing off, people are kind of done," Harris said.

"They're like, 'I'm just, I'm not going to tolerate this.' And I am here to advocate intolerance. We teach intolerance for so many good reasons about so many things, and we must maintain that. But you understand what I'm saying, there are moments where we just must be intolerant and say we're not having that," she added.

Harris spoke for more than an hour, discussing a range of topics including her upbringing, the current political landscape and what the future holds for her.

While she never mentioned President Donald Trump by name, she referenced him several times, referring to "him," "this man" and "this administration."

Harris also said it is "critically important that we stand up and fight for the principles that we hold deep and the ideals upon which we were founded."

